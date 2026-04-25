‘Duck Dynasty’: Longtime Employee Retires After More Than 25 Years

What To Know Longtime Duck Commander team member John Godwin retired after more than 25 years.

The family and team members participated in the comedic film “The Godwin, The Bad, The Ugly,” with various roles and a lighthearted retirement celebration for Godwin.

Christian Huff and Jacob Mayo completed their final tests to become official Duckmen.

It’s the end of an era captured on the April 25 episode of Duck Dynasty: The Revival. One loyal member of the Duck Commander team made a big decision. Willie Robertson looked to use this as an opportunity to fulfill a dream this week on the A&E series.

Plus, the tests continue for Christian Huff and Jacob Mayo as they continue their pursuit to become official Duckmen. Read on to see what Willie’s brother Jase Robertson and colleague Jay Stone put them through this time around.

After more than 25 years, John Godwin had decided to retire (or is it semi-retire) from Duck Commander. Willie’s wife Korie wanted to plan a themed party to mark the bittersweet occasion. One that possibly leaned into Godwin’s past as a bull rider. The brainstorming session leaned into a western vibe. Willie took it one step further wanting to produce his own western movie starring Godwin. This would also fulfill Willie’s aspirations to direct.

He broke down the story. A mysterious hero comes to town and then disappears and then the co-hero shows up. After looking super cool the co-hero gets the girl. Guess who is the co-hero? There comes a blood-bath gun fight with the hero where the co-hero wins. If you were keeping score, yes, Willie stood as the co-hero while Goodwin would be the hero. Uncle Si was eyed for the role of crazy villain. Duck Commander General Manager Justin Martin would play the goofball comedy relief, Korie the damsel in distress, son John Luke as bartender.

As the script came together, “costumes” were pulled from Jacob and daughter Bella’s vintage store. Korie really just wanted to keep it simple for Godwin and get a mechanical bull. Godwin would be just happy to get some cake. Alas, filming began on “The Godwin, The Bad, The Ugly.” John Luke stepped in as co-director…or so he thought. He really became the “assistant director.” Si wanted the script rewritten.

The production continued where the crucial bar scene fight unfolded. John Luke directed his father for his scenes. Korie stepped off “set” to go back in the house after multiple retakes. Filming continued to the final showdown. Godwin enjoyed his retirement…semi-retirement party. Si even tried the mechanical bull. The grand finale was the movie premiere, which was a hit. Look out, Quentin Tarantino. An unfortunate mishap putting a “F” where a “P” meant a “Forever Fart of Our Flock” plaque was presented. Regardless, Godwin got his cake and was happy for that.

Elsewhere, Jacob and Christian went through the final stages of “Operation De-Yupafication.” First came the lesson in the “aquatic arts.” They were challenged by finding a pirogue, a flat bottom boat, in the water, retrieving it, and then returning to land. Points were deducted when either sat in the pirogue. Jacob one. They then engaged in a competition where the first person to bring back 10 duck decoys was the winner. Jacob took that one too. Christian redeemed himself in the golf ball shootout. “They are not the worst Duckmen I’ve ever seen,” the instructors concluded. They gave the guys two thumbs up and overall passed their tests.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Saturdays, 10/9c, A&E