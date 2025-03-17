The Flip Off has majorly dedicated fans, and there’s already buzz about what the format of the show will be if it returns for Season 2. The first season of the house flipping competition featured Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa going head-to-head with Christina Haack.

However, there has been some speculation that there could be a change if the show is renewed for Season 2. One possibility would be the ladies teaming up against Tarek, which they both hinted that they’d be down for. Some fans on Reddit are also floating around the idea of Haack going up against Heather without Tarek in the picture.

“I would be happy if it was just the ladies. I don’t think Tarek or HGTV would agree,” one person commented. Another admitted, “I thought he was cringe and over the top. I didn’t enjoy it.” However, the majority of users agreed that the banter between Haack and Tarek was an important part of the show.

“If any change to the format, having the girls vs Tarek would be my vote. Watching the three of them interact, especially knowing what we do of their history, was the best part,” someone said. Another person wrote, “Oh Tarek having a meltdown every minute is what made this gold! He definitely needs to be involved,” and someone else added, “Christina’s jabs are the best part. He is such a dork!”

Many people also suggested that Haack get a new partner if the show returns. When Season 1 began production, she was partnered up with then-husband Josh Hall, but they split just weeks into the competition, leaving Haack fending for herself. While she had help from friends and contractors, another official “partner” was never added.

One thing that seemed to be universally agreed-upon is that there should be blind judging on a future season, too.

HGTV has not announced any plans for Season 2 of The Flip Off yet. However, since it was the network’s highest-rated freshman series since 2022, and there’s clearly interest from the fans, we’re sensing that it could be coming!