[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Suits LA series finale “Freedom.”]

What winds up being the Suits LA series finale — it was canceled just before the penultimate episode — ends with Ted’s (Stephen Amell) love life up in the air but with answers about just why he blamed his father (Matt Letscher) for his brother Eddie’s (Carson A. Egan) death.

Flashbacks to 2010 reveal that the night before he was set to go to prison, Ted’s father changed their dinner plans and insisted that Eddie stay home. He hugged him before they left. He said he wanted to discuss something with Ted, which ended up being that he wanted to make things right. Ted agreed, if he called Eddie once a week. But then Kevin called to alert Ted that the mob boss he went after put a hit out on him … and that was how Eddie died as collateral damage, because of a bomb in his apartment.

As Ted realized after his dad skipped Eddie’s funeral, he knew. That was why his father hugged Eddie for the first time ever that night. His dad argued that they weren’t going to stop until they killed someone, and he had to make a choice, so Ted cut him off. Kevin (Troy Winbush) also missed Eddie’s funeral, for going after the guy responsible for his death and getting arrested. That then cost him his job in the bureau. Kevin also felt guilty because he had suspicions that Ted might be a target but didn’t warn him since he didn’t have confirmation. Ted’s grief was too fresh at the time to tell him it wasn’t his fault.

Now, in the present day, Stuart (Josh McDermitt) enlists Kevin’s help to use Ted’s father’s estate to rename and expand Eddie’s favorite mark and name it in his memory. And when Ted goes to thank Stuart for that, his (former?) best friend suggests that they go ahead with the merger he cut him out of at the beginning of the series. Ted doesn’t give him an answer, but he certainly seems ready to say yes after running into his ex-fiancé Samantha (Rachelle Goulding), who admits she does still have feelings for him but isn’t afraid to mix personal and professional. Feeling the same? Amanda (Maggie Grace). And so Ted’s left in the middle of a love triangle, a place he seems more than happy to be.

Speaking of romance, sparks reignite between Erica (Lex Scott Davis) and Rick ( Bryan Greenberg) after they fight over representing Dylan (Victoria Justice), who is ready to switch lawyers to try to be with Rick. But when he admits he pushed her away because he has feelings for someone else, not just to not mix being her lawyer with being involved with her, she changes her mind. And so Erica goes to Rick to yell at him, only for him to tell her he can’t get over her even though she’s afraid of being hurt. After that, she kisses him.

Elsewhere in the finale, Stephen Amell’s Heels costar Mike O’Malley guest stars as the closest thing Hollywood has to a mob boss, Avery Jeffers. He pushes crews to exhaustion, he has multiple complaints filed against him, yet nothing has happened. Ted and Samantha work together to try to bring a class action suit against him, only for his lawyer to successfully get it thrown out. Roslyn (Azita Ghanizada) once worked for him, and Ted got her out of that situation, but what he didn’t know was that Avery tried to assault her. Ted promises to make sure he’s never in a position to have power over anyone again — and he comes through. It turns out Marvin’s (Rich Sommer) meticulous files, of complaints against Avery, as well as prosecutor Elizabeth’s (Sofia Pernas) willingness to play dirty, get Avery to sign a deal to make sure there isn’t a headline about him being arrested on charges of sexual assault the following day. But because Elizabeth plays dirty, what Avery doesn’t know until it’s too late is she’s also going to use the deal to register him as a sex offender. They couldn’t take his freedom, but they did take away his power.

