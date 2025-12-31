For many, 2025 is ending not with a bang or a whimper but just an exasperated sigh.

Amid all the anxieties and terrors of the last 365 days, even television, our best and most accessible means of escapism, has been letting us down. We had great expectations for the TV shows below — a star-studded Ryan Murphy project! Suits‘ long-awaited return! A new 9-1-1 spinoff! — but they were overhyped and/or underwhelming.

Here we’re counting down the TV shows from this year that had us saying, “We’re not mad — we’re just disappointed.”