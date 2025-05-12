Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Season 23 of American Idol is quickly coming to an end, with the penultimate episode airing on Monday, May 12. With just five artists left, the remaining contestants took the stage twice during the live show, which was a continuation of Disney night.

Once again, the artists were mentored by Lin-Manuel Miranda, while Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie offered their feedback and criticism as judges. However, the decisions about which three of the Top 5 artists moved onto the finale was fully in America’s hands.

Voting is open throughout the episode for viewers to help get their favorites into the final episode on May 18. Two will be eliminated at the end of the night. Scroll down for a live recap as it all goes down!

Slater Nalley

Slater Nalley was up first with a performance of “You Got a Friend in Me.” After missing some lyrics last night, he made a major change by not playing guitar for the first time on Idol. And he crushed it!

“That was a fun way to kick things off tonight!” Underwood raved. “I did not realize this was the first time you’ve been without your guitar. You looked totally at ease, completely natural. It was very warm and friendly and sweet. Well done.”

Bryan added, “Slater’s playing the American Idol game right now! Tough song, classic microphone, classic look. That song’s always a classic for us on Disney night and that was certainly one of my favorite versions.”

American Idol, Season 23 finale, Sunday, May 18, 8/7c, ABC