Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

The judges (and viewers) have fallen in love with Slater Nalley on Season 23 of American Idol. The teen contestant stood out from his very first audition when he sang an original song that he wrote in honor of one of his teacher’s sons who had died a few years earlier.

He continued to show his artistry by performing another original during Hollywood week, then sang his first cover during the showstopper round. Slater was chosen to move on to the head-to-head round, where he’ll duet with another artist before finding out if he’s made it to the top 24.

Scroll down for more to know about Slater amid his success on the singing competition show.

Where is Slater Nalley from?

Slater is from Atlanta, Georgia, where he attends the Lovett School. Amid his season of American Idol, Slater has been completing his senior year at the school he’s been going to since kindergarten.

How long has Slater Nalley been singing?

Long before he was writing his own songs, Slater already had a love and passion for music. “For as long as I can remember; I actually can’t remember my life without singing,” he told his school newspaper in 2023, adding, “[Singing] is an out-of-life experience and a connection with the world.”

In school, Slater is a member of the chorus and has starred in his school musicals. He played the Big Bad Wolf in Into the Woods and Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Slater bought his first guitar around 2019 and often uses it during his musical performances. The teenager posts videos of his original songs and covers on social media and performs at small gigs around his hometown.

Who inspired Slater Nalley’s American Idol audition song?

Slater’s American Idol audition song is called “Traces of You.” He wrote it after reading his teacher Mrs. Davis’ poem about the death of her son. His audition rendition had Carrie Underwood in tears and moved millions of viewers.

The song was inspired by Davis’ son, Carter Davis, who died in 2016 when he was just 17 years old. Carter, along with his friend Natalie Henderson, were shot behind a Publix supermarket just outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

Jeffrey A. Hazelwood was charged with the murders one day after the homicide, according to CBS News. The following May, Hazelwood was sentenced to life in prison without parole, per ABC News.

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC