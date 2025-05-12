Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Slater Nalley was the first singer announced in the Top 5 on Season 23 of American Idol. The look of relief on his face was apparent, especially after he dealt with a lyric flub earlier in the night.

During the Sunday, May 11, episode, the Top 7 all sang twice. First, they performed Disney songs, followed by tributes to their moms in honor of Mother’s Day. Slater was the fifth person to take the stage with his performance of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” from The Lion King.

At the very beginning of the song, he forgot the words, but was able to recover like a pro and finish it out. Later on, he sang “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” for his mom and didn’t miss a beat. In fact, the judges praised him for how comfortable and in his element he seemed.

Slater was beyond grateful to find out that he was moving on in the competition. He took to Instagram after the show to write, “TOP 5! A special thank you to @lin_manuel for all of your help this week. Getting to work with you was a dream come true! And the biggest thank you to all that voted and have continued to support me on this wild ride. We’re not done yet!!”

After his flub, Slater received comforting words from the judges, particularly Luke Bryan. “You’ve done what we’ve all done. Right before you gotta sing, you go blank,” Bryan said. “We’ve all done it. But man, what a recover from that. Not to expose you, but I want you to just understand that stuff happens. I’ve done it on awards shows and hard pressure moments. Way to recover and great job on the finish.”

Ryan Seacrest also assured Slater that mistakes happen to him, too, by revealing that he’s mistakenly called American Idol by the name of the other show he hosts, Wheel of Fortune in the past.

Slater will take the stage again during the Monday, May 12, episode with the Top 5. The three singers with the most viewer votes will move onto next week’s finale.

