John Foster is bringing old-school country music to Season 23 of American Idol. The young singer, who was 18 years old at the time of his audition, wowed the judges through Hollywood Week and is now winning over America.

After the top 20 performed on Easter, John was one of 10 artists who automatically moved onto the top 14 based on viewer votes (the rest had to perform for the judges’ save). He’s performed both original songs and classic covers, proving himself time and time again.

Scroll down to learn more about John Foster and his musical journey.

Where is John Foster from?

John is from Addis, Louisiana. His roots are important to him and he paid tribute to them during his Idol audition by bringing the judges Cajun food in their own personalized coolers.

Did John Foster graduate high school?

Yes, John graduated from Brusly High School in 2024 and was even the Valedictorian of his class. Since graduating, he has been pursuing music and considers his style to be “Neo-Traditional.”

Is John Foster religious?

John is a “devout Catholic Christian and incorporates his faith into all aspects of his life, including his music,” according to his website.

What happened to John Foster’s friend Maggie Dunn?

On the April 20 episode of American Idol, John sang an original song called “Tell That Angel That I Love Her.” He got emotional after the performance and revealed that he penned the track after the death of his friend Maggie Dunn in 2022.

Maggie and Caroline Gill were killed in Louisiana on New Year’s Eve after a police officer hit their car while speeding during the chase of a suspect with a stolen car, per WAFB. The officer reportedly ran a red light when he hit the car Maggie was driving. Caroline was sitting in the passenger seat, while Maggie’s brother, who was left seriously injured, was in the backseat.

Maggie’s mom was in the audience during John’s special performance. Afterward, she opened up to Unfiltered With Kiran about her daughter’s friendship with the Season 23 hopeful. “He carries around a letter that she wrote for him,” Maggie’s mom shared. “It was an assignment for a junior English class, and in it, she talks about how he has to keep pushing with this [dream] because he has talent.”

