There’s been so much talent on Season 23 of American Idol, but America has narrowed it down to their favorite eight contestants. After the judges determined the Top 24 and helped select the Top 14, the decisions have been in viewers’ hands, and Jamal Roberts is one of the artists who’s been getting voted through.

Jamal is now in the Top 8 and will take the stage once again during Monday’s (May 5) episode. Scroll down to learn more about him.

Where is Jamal Roberts from?

Jamal is from Meridian, Mississippi, and has spoken a lot about his hometown on the show. He has said multiple times that he wants to help make Meridian a better place.

“This is where I was born and raised,” Jamal said during his audition. “Everything is not peaches and cream. There’s a lot of crime and all that going on. Things are getting worse. People are scared to even open up their mouth because somebody’s going to point a gun at them because they said the wrong thing. Some days you don’t even want to come outside.”

However, Jamal recognizes the potential of his home. “It could be a whole lot better than what it is,” he said. “So, I’m hoping that I can bring a little light to it.”

What is Jamal Roberts’ job?

When he’s not singing, Jamal is working as a physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary School in Mississippi.

How far did Jamal Roberts get on Sunday Best?

Before coming to American Idol, Jamal was a contestant on BET’s Sunday Best, which is another reality singing competition. He finished in the top three.

“Sunday Best has prepared me because it gave me thick skin,” Jamal told WLBT. “It broke my heart a little bit, you know?… Because I was expecting to be great, to do something great, and then I was told that I’m not.”

Does Jamal Roberts have kids?

Yes, Jamal is the proud dad of two daughters named Harmoni and Lyrik. The singer has admittedly struggled with spending so much time away from his daughters during American Idol, but they have been able to attend some of the live shows in Los Angeles in recent weeks. The girls were also there when he received his golden ticket at his audition!

Jamal has not publicly spoken about the mother of his daughters and his relationship status is unclear.

