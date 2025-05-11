Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

With just seven artists left, the competition is getting intense on Season 7 of American Idol. The Sunday, May 11, episode featured special tributes for Mother’s Day, as well as Disney performances amid the Top 7’s trip to Disneyland.

The singers mentored by Lin-Manuel Miranda and received feedback for their performances from judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Viewers got to vote for their favorites throughout the episode and the two with the least amount of votes will be sent home at the end of the night.

Scroll down for live updates of the performances and check back at the end of the night to find out who went home!

Gabby Samone

For her Disney performance, Gabby Samone sang “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana, so Miranda, who wrote the song, was the perfect mentor.

“I gotta tell you, I don’t know whether we’re spoiled, but you have that show-stopping … I know it’s coming,” Richie gushed. “When you were starting off the song, I kept saying, ‘She’s coming. It’s gonna happen.’ And sure enough. The crescendo of all this shines a light on you so much. I just loved your performance.”

“Your voice was made for songs like that,” Underwood said, adding, “It was a really great performance.”

Jamal Roberts

Jamal Roberts performed “Go the Distance” from Hercules for his Disney song. He said the song “spoke to [him] in a different way” because he feels a connection to the lyrics.

“Throughout your journey with us, I feel like with every theme we throw at you, every song you tackle, you always find a way to put yourself in it,” Underwood confirmed. “You make it your own. You make it fit you. Singing any kind of genre you’re not used to singing could be difficult for anyone, but you make it look easy. You make it fit you. It was great.”

