Fans React to Christina Haack’s New No-Marriage Policy: ‘Probably the Right Choice’

She was Christina El Moussa, Christina Anstead, and Christina Hall, but expect to see Christina Haack keep her maiden name for the foreseeable future. In the season finale of HGTV’s The Flip Off, Haack swore off any more marriages.

Haack was supposed to team up with now-estranged husband Josh Hall and compete against her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, on the renovation competition series. Shortly after production commenced, however, Haack and Hall separated, and the couple is now divorcing.

And after the El Moussas won The Flip Off’s first season, Haack told guest judge Jeff Lewis she wouldn’t have purchased the house she flipped if she did it all over again.

“At the time when I bought this one, I was with my third ex-husband. He found this one, and he was supposed to do a lot of the work himself,” she said, per People. “He had these grandiose plans to do this huge addition back here, and that just would not have paid off for the neighborhood.”

Lewis then asked Haack — who’s now dating businessman Christopher Larocca, pictured above — about her personal life. “Obviously, you’re a very attractive, successful woman. I’m sure you’re going to date a lot,” he said. “Do we have to marry them all?”

And Haack — who was marred to Tarek from 2009 to 2018 and Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021 and tied the knot with Hall in 2022 — shook her head. “No, no,” she said. “No more marriages.”

Now X users are reacting to Haack’s no-marriage vow.

“Probably the right choice, given that she struck out three times,” one person wrote.

Another X user recommended that Haack seek counseling and work on herself and “then see ifmarriage is in the cards for her.”

“I just don’t understand how everyone in the Hollywood-like industry feels this need to rush into marriages,” said another.

A different user wrote that Haack “needs to be alone for a while,” adding that “these are all rebound men.”

Someone else, meanwhile, called the HGTV star “the Elizabeth Taylor of our day.” Haack has only had three husbands, so she has a ways to go before matching Taylor’s succession of seven husbands.