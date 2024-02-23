Everything We Know About Max’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, has ordered a new scripted Harry Potter series. It is described as “a faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series.

This would be the second time the franchise has been adapted, the first being the beloved film franchise, spanning 8 films and starring Daniel Radcliff, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

The series would put a new set of stars on the map, which is poised to adapt the books more closely.

In the interconnected universe of Harry Potter, there have been seven books made into eight movies, three Fantastic Beasts films, the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play, video and mobile games, consumer products, live entertainment (including four theme park lands), and exhibitions. There are also Wizarding World Tours and retail stores.

Below is everything we know about the series so far, including the plot, release date, cast, and more.

When will the new Harry Potter show debut?

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced during the company’s Q4 earnings call on February 23 that the initial season of the Harry Potter television series is slated to debut on the Max streaming service in 2026.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, in a previous statement. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon, and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

What is the plot of the Harry Potter TV Series?

The series aims to cover seven seasons, each adapting one of J.K. Rowling’s acclaimed fantasy novels from the bestselling Harry Potter series. The hope is for the stories of the books to become a decade-long series. “Each season will be authentic to the original books,” Max promises.

Who Has Been Cast in the Harry Potter TV Series?

As of now, there hasn’t been a single cast announcement for the starring roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermoine, but it is known that they will be young in order to age into the roles as the series progresses.

“We’re in conversations with a number of different writers to figure out who’s going to be the person to lead that franchise for us,” said Warner Bros TV Group chairman Channing Dungey said, adding that rumors of casting are untrue. “The first step for us is figuring out who this showrunner is going to be, and once we get that locked down, then we can start having those [casting] conversations. The tricky part is the first two books, where the kids are on the younger end, around 11 or 12.”

Will J.K. Rowling Be Involved?

The author will serve as an executive producer of the series. “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation, which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series,” Rowling said in a statement when the show was announced.

In recent years, Rowling has faced criticism for statements regarding gender that some perceive as being anti-transgender. Last year, she addressed Harry Potter fans who expressed intentions to boycott the Max television adaptation due to her involvement.

“Activists in my mentions are trying to organize yet another boycott of my work, this time of the ‘Harry Potter’ TV show. As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne,” Rowling wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).