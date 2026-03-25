What To Know CNN is planning to lay off a few dozen employees this week as part of its ongoing shift toward digital content and modernization.

The layoffs are part of CEO Mark Thompson’s broader efforts to reduce reliance on cable and emphasize digital and short-form video.

Concerns about more significant job cuts and editorial changes loom if Paramount’s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery is finalized.

CNN is set to lay off staff this week as the network moves ahead with its attempt to modernize, with a bigger focus on digital and less reliance on its cable roots.

According to Oliver Darcy’s Status newsletter, a source said the cuts will affect a few dozen employees and are not expected to be “seismic.”

This likely means not to expect any major on-screen anchors, such as Anderson Cooper, Kaitlan Collins, or Jake Tapper, to be among the cuts. At least for the time being.

The move comes amid CNN boss Mark Thompson’s latest efforts to shift the network toward a digital future. Last year, Thompson cut around six percent of CNN’s workforce as part of these ongoing changes.

Those changes have already been implemented on-screen and across CNN’s digital platforms, including a greater focus on short-form video content. Last week, Cooper and Tapper showed off new looks, hosting their shows in a more casual, podcast-studio-style setting, with rolled-up sleeves and exposed microphones.

However, the upcoming layoffs are only a sign of potential mass cuts that will arrive should Paramount’s proposed purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery be finalized. “While it will be tough for CNN to endure another batch of cuts, the real bloodletting still lies ahead in the distance,” Darcy wrote in his newsletter.

Last month, Paramount won a bidding war with Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, in a deal worth roughly $110 billion. The deal includes the acquisition of WBD’s studios, HBO, and HBO Max, as well as its linear networks, including CNN.

There are concerns that Paramount CEO David Ellison will merge CNN with CBS News or align the networks in tone and content. Ellison, who appointed The Free Press co-founder Bari Weiss as CBS News editor-in-chief last October, has faced criticism for trying to appease President Trump and his administration.

These fears have been voiced publicly, including from CNN contributor Kara Swisher, who is set to debut her new docuseries, Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever, on the network next month.

Speaking at Syracuse University on Monday (March 23), Swisher said she would leave the network if Paramount’s deal to acquire WBD is accepted.

“They’ve already shown several times, including editorial choices, that they have no interest in journalism, and I refuse to work for an organization that doesn’t respect journalists,” Swisher said.