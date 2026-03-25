ABC still hasn’t made decisions about more of its scripted shows than it has for the 2026-2027 season. Does that mean bad news could be coming for some of them? Not necessarily.

So far, the network has renewed 9-1-1 (Season 10), 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2), Abbott Elementary (Season 6), and High Potential (Season 3).

But there are still six scripted shows with their fates yet to be decided. Will Grey’s Anatomy, R.J. Decker, The Rookie, Scrubs, Shifting Gears, and Will Trent be renewed or canceled? It seems promising for at least some of these shows, based on the ratings compared to the rest of ABC’s scripted shows.

That’s especially the case for the other two half-hour comedies on ABC’s primetime schedule this season. Scrubs first in the key demo among adults 18-49 and fifth in viewers, while Shifting Gears is second and fourth, respectively.

Will Trent also seems likely to be a lock for a renewal. It’s leading ABC’s scripted shows in viewers and is sixth in the key demo, ahead of the already-renewed 9-1-1: Nashville.

We’re also feeling good about The Rookie‘s chances for a ninth season. It may be seventh and eighth, respectively, in the key demo and average viewers, when compared to the rest of ABC’s scripted shows, but it’s ahead of an already renewed show in each, 9-1-1: Nashville and Abbott Elementary.

Now here’s where there may be cause for concern. New series R.J. Decker is last in the key demo, but it’s sixth in average viewers, ahead of the already renewed 9-1-1: Nashville and Abbott Elementary. That could be promising.

Shockingly, it’s the long-running Grey’s Anatomy, now in its 22nd season, that you should perhaps be most worried about. It’s ninth out of 10 in the key demo and last in average viewers, compared to ABC’s other scripted series. However, it’s also been on for 22 seasons. We don’t see it getting canceled without getting a farewell season run. But could this mean that Grey’s could be looking at only one more renewal and perhaps for a shortened 23rd and final season?