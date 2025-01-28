Christina Haack Reveals How Easier Filming ‘Flip Off’ is Without Ex Josh Hall: ‘No One’s Weighing Me Down’

HGTV star Christina Haack isn’t holding back when it comes to her new renovation series, The Flip Off, and how much easier the filming process became once her estranged husband, Josh Hall, departed the show.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday (January 28), Haack said, “It’s so much easier without somebody else bothering me. I mean, I don’t have to ask approval from anyone, no one’s weighing me down.”

The Flip Off, which premieres on Wednesday (January 29), was originally meant to pit Haack and Hall against Haack’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in a series of house-flipping competitions. However, Hall exited the series after the first episode following his split from Haack.

On last Wednesday’s (January 22) episode of the Jeff Lewis Has Issues podcast, Haack said of Hall’s exit, “The show must go on. And it was so much better without him.”

Haack and Hall, her third husband, filed for divorce in July 2024 after three years of marriage. Since then, the exes have been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse.

The pair also traded insults earlier this month after HGTV released a teaser for The Flip Off, which showed Hall telling Haack, “Remember, you’re a Hall now.”

Responding to the clip, Hall wrote on Instagram, “TFW you can’t get enough ratings with celebrity 🏠designers so you manufactured drama with me, a nobody. @hgtv, you’ve changed.”

Haack then took to her own Instagram Story to reply, writing, “Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at Hgtv told you to be rude to me. … That was all natural.”

Speaking to Us Weekly earlier this month, Haack admitted that filming The Flip Off with Hall was “very hard,” adding, “He didn’t get it. He’d always get upset with me, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you did this’ or ‘You did that.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m making a TV show.’ Ultimately, it was better that he left after episode one because the show would’ve sucked.”

The Flip Off, Season 1 Premiere, Wednesday, January 29, 8/7c, HGTV