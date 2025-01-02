HGTV is giving fans of Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa an extra special sneak peek at the drama set to unfold when their new show The Flip Off with Heather El Moussa premieres on Wednesday, January 29 at 8/7c.

In an all-new clip, above, Christina gears up for the competition ahead with then-husband Josh Hall, who had originally been set to participate in the series. As the tease reveals, things don’t exactly go to plan after a tense car ride in which Josh tells Christina, “Remember, you’re a Hall now. Don’t get confused in this competition about what your last name is…”

The pointed comment is then followed up with “you’re rude,” from Josh to Christina. Things get even more tense as curses fly and their dynamic comes to a breaking point. In a cut from that moment, Christina meets with Tarek, to whom she was married for several years between 2009 and 2018 when they worked on HGTV’s other hit Flip or Flop together.

“I know that look,” Tarek declares as he walks into a house, where Christina waits for him. As he continues to probe her for answers, asking, “You good?” Christina finally admits, that, “no,” she isn’t.

“Josh and I officially split up,” she announces. What will happen next? Fans will have to tune into the six-episode series when it kicks off later this month, but in the meantime, watch the clip above.

The Flip Off sees the exes in a throwdown competition as they find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, earning the chance at ultimate bragging rights and a first-class vacation paid by the loser. Tarek will be joined by current wife and on-screen partner Heather El Moussa in his effort to flip a home, while Christina will turn to her trusted team.

Who will come out on top? Tune in to find out and let us know what you think of The Flip Off first look in the comments section, below.

The Flip Off, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 29, 8/7c, HGTV