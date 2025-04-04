Tarek El Moussa Shares His Thoughts On Christina Haack’s New Boyfriend

Tarek El Moussa has opened up about ex-wife Christina Haack‘s new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, and whether he will appear on the HGTV show The Flip Off.

El Moussa, who was married to Haack from 2009 to 2018 and shares two children with her, recently spoke with Parade ahead of the return of his hit show, Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa. When asked about Larocca, El Moussa had positive things to say.

“We’ve had dinner a few times,” the HGTV star said. “[He’s a] nice guy.”

Haack and her estranged third husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce in July 2024 after three years of marriage. Since then, the exes have been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse.

In February 2025, Haack went public with her new relationship, sharing an Instagram photo with her new beau, Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex.

As for whether Larocca could appear on The Flip Off — the HGTV series that sees Haack competing against El Moussa and his wife, Heather — El Moussa said they aren’t quite at that stage yet, noting that he enjoys filming with Haack and Heather.

“We haven’t had that conversation,” he told the outlet. “Here’s the truth. I actually prefer filming with Christina and Heather because they’re both talented at what they do. They’ve both been doing it a long time. So we make a really good team, and we were able to make a lot of good content together.”

He added, “Where filming with someone that’s maybe never filmed before, it could be more challenging, right?”

The Flip Off was originally meant to see Haack and Hall pairing up to take on the El Moussas. However, Hall departed the series following his separation from Haack.

El Moussa went on to say he has a natural chemistry with Haack having worked together on Flip or Flop for “well over 100 episodes.”

He added, “My wife, Heather — she and I have been filming for many years together at this point now, too; I think five years — I just think naturally, we have chemistry … and it comes out on screen.”

Last week, Haack opened up about her new relationship, telling Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM that she is open to getting married for a fourth time, despite previously vowing “no more marriages.”

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, Season 4, Thursdays, 9/8c, HGTV