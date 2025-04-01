After splitting from her third husband, Josh Hall, last July, HGTV star Christina Haack vowed “no more marriages.” However, she may recently have had a change of heart.

The Flip Off star appeared on SiriusXM on Thursday (March 27) alongside her new boyfriend, Chris Larocca, and revealed she is open to tying the knot one more time.

Host Jeff Lewis poked fun at Haack for her constantly changing surname, joking, “Christina, no one knows who you are because you keep changing your name. I promoted you yesterday, and no one knew who you were,” per People.

“I kinda like it. I’m going to change it again,” Haack quipped.

Lewis continued, “I had to go, ‘Christina El Moussa, Christina Hall.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, I know who she is’… You can’t keep changing your name!”

“What’s wrong with that?” the Christina in the Country star retorted. “It’s so mysterious.”

Haack has been married three times, first to her Flip Off co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, then to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021. Most recently, she married Hall in 2021 before separating in July 2024.

“No more husbands,” one of Lewis’ co-hosts chimed in, to which Haack responded, “Okay well… maybe one more.”

Lewis seemed surprised by the revelation, asking, “Maybe one more? Are you serious? I do like Chris a lot, I do.”

Haack’s openness to a fourth marriage is quite a contrast to when she last spoke with Lewis when he guest judged an episode of The Flip Off in March. After explaining how Hall was supposed to be her partner on the house-flipping reality series before they separated, Lewis shared some advice with the HGTV reality star.

“You know, obviously, you’re a very attractive, successful woman,” he said. “I’m sure you’re going to date a lot… Do we have to marry them all?”

Shaking her head, Haack replied, “No, no. No more marriages.”

Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July 2024 after three years of marriage. Since then, the exes have been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse.

In February, Haack went public with her new relationship, sharing an Instagram photo with her new beau, Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex.