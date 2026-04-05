Shemar Moore & Vivica A. Fox Hype Up ‘Y&R’ Return: ‘Young, Restless & Reunited’

Dan Clarendon
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Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox promoting their return to 'The Young and the Restless' on Instagram
The Young and the Restless/Instagram

What To Know

  • Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox are returning to The Young and the Restless, reprising their roles as Malcolm Winters and Stephanie Simmons.
  • The actors promoted their reunion and upcoming dramatic storyline in a playful Instagram video.
  • Both Moore and Fox credit The Young and the Restless for giving them early career momentum before moving on to major roles in television and film.

It’s a Genoa City reunion decades in the making: Starting on Monday, April 6, daytime CBS viewers will see Shemar Moore once again grace The Young and the Restless, with Vivica A. Fox also returning to the soap for the first time since 1995.

The two actors hyped up their Y&R reprise in an Instagram video on Saturday, April 4.

“We’re young, restless, and reunited,” Moore said in the video.

Fox added, “That’s right! Stephanie and Malcolm are back and bringing the drama.”

“It all starts next week on Y&R. Don’t miss it,” Moore teased, as Fox winked. (Endearingly, you can see Fox start to wink just a beat too soon in the clip.)

 

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In Instagram comments, Moore wrote, “Ayeee! Reunited with my original TV family!”

And Fox commented, “See ya soon, dawlings! #Reunited #Y&R #Malcolm #Stephanie.”

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Both actors got career boosts from The Young and the Restless early in their careers. Moore played Malcolm Winters on the soap before his long-running roles on Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. And Fox portrayed Stephanie Simmons on Y&R before hitting the big screen in films like Independence Day, Batman & Robin, Soul Food, and Kill Bill.

“Vivica’s done what she’s done, and she’s a sweetheart, and we’ve kept up,” Moore told TV Insider recently. “She calls me Shemarsky. I’ve had a lot of nicknames, but there’s one person in this world that calls me Shemarsky, and that’s Vivica Fox. I just heard from down the hallway, ‘Shemarsky!’ and I was like, ‘Vivica is in the building.’”

He added, “Just to be able to stand on stage with her and talk and mess with her, and for Malcolm and Stephanie to be back with the storyline that they created, which is interesting and obviously soapy dramatic, but fun to play, it wasn’t work. It was really just a reunion of sorts, a party of sorts, to celebrate what Young and Restless has done for us, to really give us momentum in the game for us to continue to pursue our dreams.”

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