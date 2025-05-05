Summer 2025 TV Premiere Dates on Broadcast & Streaming

Amanda Bell
Comments
Squid Game Season 3, Twisted Metal Season 2, and Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service
Netflix / Peacock / Fox

The sun is shining after a very, very long winter (thanks, Punxsutawney Phil!). Chances are, you’re looking forward to weekend trips to the pool or a much-needed vacation to celebrate the season of swelter, but even so, you might still need some television time to beat the heat every now and again.

The major broadcasters and streamers surely know as much, which is why they’re starting to share their big premiere plans for the coming months.

To help guide your viewing schedule in between sunshine sessions, here’s a look at everything coming to your favorite networks and streaming services this summer.

ABC

The network’s summer slate is full of game shows and one hotly-anticipated reality return.

July 7
8:00 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise

July 10
8:00 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud
9:00 p.m. Press Your Luck

July 16
8:00 p.m. The 2025 ESPYS

July 23
8:00 p.m. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
9:00 p.m. Match Game

Murderbot

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The streamer has several new original films and shows coming to the service.

May 9
Long Way Home

May 16
Deaf President Now!
Murderbot

May 23
Fountain of Youth

May 30
Bono: Stories of Surrender

June 4
Stick

June 13
Echo Valley

June 18
The Buccaneers Season 2

June 23
Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story

June 27
Smoke

July 11
The Wild Ones

August 1
Chief of War

CBS

May 26
8:00 p.m.: American Music Awards

June 8
8:00 p.m.: Tony Awards (with Paramount+ with Showtime)

September 7
8:00 p.m.: MTV Video Music Awards (with Paramount+)

September 14
8:00 p.m.: Emmy Awards (with Paramount+)

The CW

May 7
8:00 p.m.: Sullivan’s Crossing

June 18
9:00 p.m.: Children Ruin Everything

Disney+

June 24
Ironheart

August 6
Eyes of Wakanda

September 19
Lego Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past

FAMILY GUY: Peter presents parodies of three Hulu shows: "Only Murders in the Building", "The Dropout", and "The Bear" in the all-new “A Real Who’s Hulu” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, April 27 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. FAMILY GUY © 2025 by 20th Television

Fox

Fox

The network is leaning into its animation favorites this summer but will be giving Gordon Ramsay fans something new to chew on, too.

May 19
8:00 p.m. LEGO Masters
9:00 p.m. America’s Most Wanted (new episode)

May 21
8:00 p.m. MasterChef
9:00 p.m. Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service

May 29
8:00 p.m. Bob’s Burgers
8:30 p.m. Grimsburg
9:00 p.m. Family Guy
9:30 p.m. The Great North

June 2
9:00 p.m. The Quiz With Balls

June 10
8:00 p.m. The 1% Club
9:00 p.m. The Snake

Freeform

May 22
10:00 p.m.: Not Her First Rodeo

Nine Perfect Strangers - Murray Bartlett, Lucas Englander, Dolly De Leon, Nicole Kidman, Aras Aydin, Christine Baranski

Disney / Reiner Bajo

Hulu

TBD
Alien: Earth

May 15
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2

May 16
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special
Welcome to Wrexham Season 4

May 21
Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2

June 10
Call Her Alex
Goosebumps: The Vanishing (with Disney+)

NBC

May 13
10:00 p.m.: Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute

May 27
8:00 p.m.: America’s Got Talent Season 20

June 2
8:00 p.m.: American Ninja Warrior Season 17

May 22
8:00 p.m.: Transplant Season 4

May 27
10:00 p.m.: Destination X

Lee Byung-hun as Front man in Squid Game - Season 3

Netflix

Netflix

May 7
Full Speed

May 8
Forever

May 14
American Manhunt: Osama Bin Ladin

May 15
Bet
Love, Death + Robots

May 21
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

May 22
Sirens

May 23
Big Mouth Season 8

May 29
Dept. Q

June 5
Ginny & Georgia Season 3

June 12
FUBAR Season 2

June 19
The Waterfront

June 20
Kpop Demon Hunters

June 27
Squid Game Season 3

July TBD
Sakamoto Days Season 1, Part 2
Quarterback Season 2

July 3
The Sandman Season 2, Part 1

July 24
The Sandman Season 2, Part 2

August TBD
Katrina

August 6
Wednesday Season 2 Part 1

August 22
Long Story Short

September 3
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Summer TBD
Tires Season 2

Max

May 8
Conan O’Brien Must Go

May 15
Duster

May 29
And Just Like That Season 3

August 21
The Peacemaker Season 2

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Jill Marie Lawrence as Constance Kamara and Sharon Hope as Prudence Kamara in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Zach Dilgard / Paramount+ with Showtime

Paramount+

May 8
Criminal Minds: Evolution

May 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

May 15
SkyMed

May 16
The Chi (Paramount+ with Showtime)

May 23
9:00 p.m.: Couples Therapy (Paramount+ with Showtime)

July 11
Dexter: Resurrection

Peacock

May 8
Poker Face Season 2

July 31
Twisted Metal Season 2

Prime Video

May 8
8 p.m.: ACM Awards
Octopus!

May 15
Overcompensating

May 20
Motorheads

May 22
Earnhardt

May 27
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

May 29
The Better Sister

June 18
We Were Liars

June 25
Countdown

July 16
The Summer I Turned Pretty




