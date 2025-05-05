The sun is shining after a very, very long winter (thanks, Punxsutawney Phil!). Chances are, you’re looking forward to weekend trips to the pool or a much-needed vacation to celebrate the season of swelter, but even so, you might still need some television time to beat the heat every now and again.

ABC

The network’s summer slate is full of game shows and one hotly-anticipated reality return.

July 7

8:00 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise

July 10

8:00 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud

9:00 p.m. Press Your Luck

July 16

8:00 p.m. The 2025 ESPYS

July 23

8:00 p.m. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

9:00 p.m. Match Game



Apple TV+

The streamer has several new original films and shows coming to the service.

May 9

Long Way Home

May 16

Deaf President Now!

Murderbot



May 23

Fountain of Youth

May 30

Bono: Stories of Surrender

June 4

Stick

June 13

Echo Valley

June 18

The Buccaneers Season 2



June 23

Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story

June 27

Smoke

July 11

The Wild Ones

August 1

Chief of War



CBS

May 26

8:00 p.m.: American Music Awards

June 8

8:00 p.m.: Tony Awards (with Paramount+ with Showtime)

September 7

8:00 p.m.: MTV Video Music Awards (with Paramount+)

September 14

8:00 p.m.: Emmy Awards (with Paramount+)

The CW

May 7

8:00 p.m.: Sullivan’s Crossing

June 18

9:00 p.m.: Children Ruin Everything

Disney+

June 24

Ironheart

August 6

Eyes of Wakanda

September 19

Lego Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past

Fox

The network is leaning into its animation favorites this summer but will be giving Gordon Ramsay fans something new to chew on, too.

May 19

8:00 p.m. LEGO Masters

9:00 p.m. America’s Most Wanted (new episode)

May 21

8:00 p.m. MasterChef

9:00 p.m. Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service

May 29

8:00 p.m. Bob’s Burgers

8:30 p.m. Grimsburg

9:00 p.m. Family Guy

9:30 p.m. The Great North

June 2

9:00 p.m. The Quiz With Balls

June 10

8:00 p.m. The 1% Club

9:00 p.m. The Snake

Freeform

May 22

10:00 p.m.: Not Her First Rodeo

Hulu

TBD

Alien: Earth

May 15

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2

May 16

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special

Welcome to Wrexham Season 4

May 21

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2

June 10

Call Her Alex

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (with Disney+)

NBC

May 13

10:00 p.m.: Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute

May 27

8:00 p.m.: America’s Got Talent Season 20

June 2

8:00 p.m.: American Ninja Warrior Season 17

May 22

8:00 p.m.: Transplant Season 4

May 27

10:00 p.m.: Destination X

Netflix

May 7

Full Speed

May 8

Forever

May 14

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Ladin

May 15

Bet

Love, Death + Robots

May 21

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

May 22

Sirens

May 23

Big Mouth Season 8

May 29

Dept. Q

June 5

Ginny & Georgia Season 3

June 12

FUBAR Season 2

June 19

The Waterfront

June 20

Kpop Demon Hunters

June 27

Squid Game Season 3

July TBD

Sakamoto Days Season 1, Part 2

Quarterback Season 2

July 3

The Sandman Season 2, Part 1

July 24

The Sandman Season 2, Part 2



August TBD

Katrina

August 6

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1

August 22

Long Story Short

September 3

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Summer TBD

Tires Season 2

Max

May 8

Conan O’Brien Must Go

May 15

Duster

May 29

And Just Like That Season 3

August 21

The Peacemaker Season 2

Paramount+

May 8

Criminal Minds: Evolution

May 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

May 15

SkyMed



May 16

The Chi (Paramount+ with Showtime)

May 23

9:00 p.m.: Couples Therapy (Paramount+ with Showtime)

July 11

Dexter: Resurrection

Peacock

May 8

Poker Face Season 2

July 31

Twisted Metal Season 2

Prime Video

May 8

8 p.m.: ACM Awards

Octopus!

May 15

Overcompensating

May 20

Motorheads



May 22

Earnhardt

May 27

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

May 29

The Better Sister

June 18

We Were Liars

June 25

Countdown

July 16

The Summer I Turned Pretty