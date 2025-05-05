Summer 2025 TV Premiere Dates on Broadcast & Streaming
The sun is shining after a very, very long winter (thanks, Punxsutawney Phil!). Chances are, you’re looking forward to weekend trips to the pool or a much-needed vacation to celebrate the season of swelter, but even so, you might still need some television time to beat the heat every now and again.
The major broadcasters and streamers surely know as much, which is why they’re starting to share their big premiere plans for the coming months.
To help guide your viewing schedule in between sunshine sessions, here’s a look at everything coming to your favorite networks and streaming services this summer.
ABC
The network’s summer slate is full of game shows and one hotly-anticipated reality return.
July 7
8:00 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise
July 10
8:00 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud
9:00 p.m. Press Your Luck
July 16
8:00 p.m. The 2025 ESPYS
July 23
8:00 p.m. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
9:00 p.m. Match Game
Find many more details about ABC’s summer 2025 lineup here, and you can also prepare for the network’s fall slate here.
Apple TV+
The streamer has several new original films and shows coming to the service.
May 9
Long Way Home
May 16
Deaf President Now!
Murderbot
May 23
Fountain of Youth
May 30
Bono: Stories of Surrender
June 4
Stick
June 13
Echo Valley
June 18
The Buccaneers Season 2
June 23
Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story
June 27
Smoke
July 11
The Wild Ones
August 1
Chief of War
CBS
May 26
8:00 p.m.: American Music Awards
June 8
8:00 p.m.: Tony Awards (with Paramount+ with Showtime)
September 7
8:00 p.m.: MTV Video Music Awards (with Paramount+)
September 14
8:00 p.m.: Emmy Awards (with Paramount+)
Find details about CBS’s fall 2025-2026 slate here.
The CW
May 7
8:00 p.m.: Sullivan’s Crossing
June 18
9:00 p.m.: Children Ruin Everything
Disney+
June 24
Ironheart
August 6
Eyes of Wakanda
September 19
Lego Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past
Fox
The network is leaning into its animation favorites this summer but will be giving Gordon Ramsay fans something new to chew on, too.
May 19
8:00 p.m. LEGO Masters
9:00 p.m. America’s Most Wanted (new episode)
May 21
8:00 p.m. MasterChef
9:00 p.m. Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service
May 29
8:00 p.m. Bob’s Burgers
8:30 p.m. Grimsburg
9:00 p.m. Family Guy
9:30 p.m. The Great North
June 2
9:00 p.m. The Quiz With Balls
June 10
8:00 p.m. The 1% Club
9:00 p.m. The Snake
The full Fox summer 2025 schedule can be found here, plus details on what’s ahead in the fall are available here.
Freeform
May 22
10:00 p.m.: Not Her First Rodeo
Hulu
TBD
Alien: Earth
May 15
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2
May 16
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special
Welcome to Wrexham Season 4
May 21
Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2
June 10
Call Her Alex
Goosebumps: The Vanishing (with Disney+)
NBC
May 13
10:00 p.m.: Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute
May 27
8:00 p.m.: America’s Got Talent Season 20
June 2
8:00 p.m.: American Ninja Warrior Season 17
May 22
8:00 p.m.: Transplant Season 4
May 27
10:00 p.m.: Destination X
Netflix
May 7
Full Speed
May 8
Forever
May 14
American Manhunt: Osama Bin Ladin
May 15
Bet
Love, Death + Robots
May 21
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark
May 22
Sirens
May 23
Big Mouth Season 8
May 29
Dept. Q
June 5
Ginny & Georgia Season 3
June 12
FUBAR Season 2
June 19
The Waterfront
June 20
Kpop Demon Hunters
June 27
Squid Game Season 3
July TBD
Sakamoto Days Season 1, Part 2
Quarterback Season 2
July 3
The Sandman Season 2, Part 1
July 24
The Sandman Season 2, Part 2
August TBD
Katrina
August 6
Wednesday Season 2 Part 1
August 22
Long Story Short
September 3
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2
Summer TBD
Tires Season 2
Max
May 8
Conan O’Brien Must Go
May 15
Duster
May 29
And Just Like That Season 3
August 21
The Peacemaker Season 2
Paramount+
May 8
Criminal Minds: Evolution
May 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
May 15
SkyMed
May 16
The Chi (Paramount+ with Showtime)
May 23
9:00 p.m.: Couples Therapy (Paramount+ with Showtime)
July 11
Dexter: Resurrection
Peacock
May 8
Poker Face Season 2
July 31
Twisted Metal Season 2
Prime Video
May 8
8 p.m.: ACM Awards
Octopus!
May 15
Overcompensating
May 20
Motorheads
May 22
Earnhardt
May 27
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy
May 29
The Better Sister
June 18
We Were Liars
June 25
Countdown
July 16
The Summer I Turned Pretty