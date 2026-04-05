Megyn Kelly Blasts Tiger Woods Over Donald Trump Call During DUI Arrest

What To Know Megyn Kelly criticized Tiger Woods for calling President Donald Trump during his DUI arrest, suggesting it was an attempt to avoid consequences.

Bodycam footage revealed Woods told officers he had just spoken to the president, and Kelly speculated the call was made to manage the PR and legal fallout.

Woods, uninjured after a March 27 car crash, has pleaded not guilty to DUI charges and requested a jury trial, with his next court date set for May 5.

Megyn Kelly just sent a blunt message about Tiger Woods‘ calling President Donald Trump during his DUI arrest.

In an April 3 Megyn Kelly Show interview, the former Fox News host discussed recently released bodycam footage from Woods’ arrest with The Nerve host Maureen Callahan. The video showed the golf pro telling officers that he was “just talking to the president” amid his arrest.

“Tiger, which didn’t kick things off on a good note, we now know — thanks to TMZ, which got the body cam from the officer, the footage — he called President Trump,” Kelly pointed out. “As soon as he rolled the car and got out of it, and the cops were there, he called the president.”

The former Megyn Kelly Today host then declared, “Which is a douche move, I think. It’s very clear he called to try to get out of this somehow.”

Additionally, Kelly mentioned that Woods and Trump are golfing friends and that the president’s ex-daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump (who was married to Donald Trump Jr.), is currently dating Woods.

She speculated, “I’m gonna go with Tiger called him and asked for some help because he knew this was going to be a PR disaster and potentially a legal one — and both were correct.”

On March 27, the golf pro was involved in a rollover car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida. Thankfully, Woods was uninjured. He is now seeking treatment at an inpatient rehabilitation facility outside of the U.S.

Woods requested a trial by jury after pleading not guilty to two charges: DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. His next court date is set for May 5.

The golfer’s March 2026 crash comes after a 2017 DUI case, during which he pleaded guilty to reckless driving and avoided jail time.