Jack Black’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Features 6 Iconic Five-Timers & a Rock Number

What To Know Jack Black hosted SNL for the fifth time, celebrating his entry into the five-timers club with appearances from fellow five-timers Jonah Hill, Tina Fey, Candice Bergen, Melissa McCarthy, and Jack White.

The monologue featured comedic banter, surprise cameos, and a humorous exploration of the five-timers lounge, including interruptions by Marcello Hernández’s Domingo character and playful references to SNL history.

Black concluded the segment with an energetic rock performance of “Seven Nation Army,” joined by Jack White, background dancers, and the other five-timers on stage.

Jack Black‘s Saturday Night Live monologue featured six iconic five-timers and a rock number — in addition to Marcello Hernández‘s Domingo character crashing the set.

On Saturday, April 4, Black hosted SNL for the fifth time. And his opening monologue enlisted the help of fellow five-timers, Jonah Hill, Tina Fey, Candice Bergen, Melissa McCarthy, and Jack White.

Black began by exclaiming, “It’s a huge honor to join the five-timer club. I’m a five-timer!” before Hill immediately interrupted by joining him on stage. The School of Rock actor asked Hill what he’s been up to, and replied, “I’ve actually been working on Superbad 2.”

“What? Really?!” Black responded, to which Hill confessed, “No, I just really like the sound of applause.”

That’s when Hill escorted Black to the five-timers lounge after revealing something was wrong. The two men entered the cobweb-covered room, as Black pointed out that it felt like there was “evil lurking around every corner.”

“Ah, scary goblin!” the Super Mario Galaxy Movie star yelled. “It’s just me,” Fey said while wearing a fur coat made from Paddington. She also quipped, “You’re the first Black in the five-timers club.” (The honor actually belongs to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.) Bergen then appeared, claiming that she “spent a night with Paddington back in the ’70s.”

After that, McCarthy showed up behind the bar, asking where she could get a drink. “All they’ve got are these warm cans of John Mulaney‘s beer,” she complained, of another five-timer’s non-alcoholic beverages, which she filled with Vodka and then shotgunned.

Suddenly, Hernández‘s Domingo character popped into the lounge (for the fifth time on the show). White, the musical guest for the episode, hit him on the head with a frying pan before he could finish his signature song.

Black then said he was going to fix the five-timers lounge with “the power of rock.” He added, “I’m gonna fix it by singing the world’s most rockin’ song,” before singing and dancing to The White Stripes‘ song “Seven Nation Army.”

The opening monologue ended with White playing guitar, Black singing, background dancers performing while dressed as witches, and the other five-timers joining them.

“And when I put this jacket on, you know I feel like I am ready to host,” Black sang as the skit ended with a fade-out as the music continued.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC