Jeff Probst is always watching people play games on Survivor. When he visited the TV Insider office to talk Seasons 48 and 50, we decided it was time to turn the tables.

Castaways have been tested on their Survivor knowledge plenty of times in the show’s 48-season run. We put Probst to the test in a round of Survivor trivia. Who has played the most cumulative days of Survivor? How many Emmys has the reality competition series been nominated for and won? Have men or women won more seasons? Probst answers all of these questions and more — in addition to sharing some behind-the-scenes details from previous seasons — in the video above.

Even though he was “a little fried,” as he described it, after a long press day when we filmed, the host still rose to the challenge and performed well. His excitement radiated every time he answered correctly, showing his playful energy that fans don’t often get to see. At the end, we challenged him to a bonus round by asking how many Survivor winners he could list in order from memory. Just before he got to Season 20, only missing two along the way, his eyed widened as he said in comedic horror, “Oh my god… we have 47 seasons.” He chose to stop after Season 20, which was Sandra Diaz-Twine‘s second win.

From Survivor records to when staple game pieces were first introduced and more, see how Probst fares with our Survivor pop quiz in the full video above. Survivor Season 48 is currently airing Wednesdays on CBS.

Season 50, the milestone returning players season, comes out in 2026. Fans can vote for what they do and don’t want to see in Season 50, titled “In the Hands of the Fans,” throughout Season 48.

The first categories were “Idols or No Idols,” “Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It,” and “Live Finale and Reunion Show in L.A. – or Keep the Winner Reveal and Aftershow in the Jungles of Fiji.” The second round of categories involved the Final Four Challenge, advantages, and switching tribes. For a full breakdown on how and when to vote, see here.

