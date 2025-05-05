Rachael Ray Returning to TV With New Season of ‘Meals in Minutes’ – Premiere Date & More

For those missing their fix of Rachael Ray, worry no longer, as the celebrity cook will be back on TV screens this month with the third season of her FYI show Meals in Minutes.

A&E Networks, which owns the FYI channel, made the announcement on Friday (May 2), revealing that Ray’s Meals in Minutes will be back for Season 3 starting on Monday, May 26, with a special treat for fans of back-to-back episodes, at 9/8c on FYI.

As with the first two seasons, Meals in Minutes sees the beloved chef welcoming viewers into her personal home kitchen and guiding them through complete meals that can be put together in minutes, ranging from simple comfort food to more sophisticated fare for entertaining.

According to the official press release, Season 3 will feature a wide range of dishes, “including lamb and beef chorizo chili, Italian brisket, shrimp salad stuffed shells, and white bean soup.”

The show will paired with Season 2 of Global Soul Kitchen, which will also premiere with back-to-back episodes immediately following Meals in Minutes. Global Soul Kitchen follows chef and best-selling author Deborah VanTrece in the kitchen as she brings more twists to her “global soul food” style of cooking, combining traditional Southern American dishes with influences from across the globe.

In addition to Meals in Minutes, Ray hosts two other shows on FYI, Rachael Ray in Tuscany and Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachael Ray (@rachaelray)

Ray made her name hosting 30 Minute Meals on Food Network for 11 seasons from 2001 and 2012. In 2006, she launched her eponymous syndicated daytime talk show, where she showed off her culinary skills, shared recipes and lifestyle tips, and talked to famous guests.

While Ray’s talk show ended on May 24, 2023, it continued to exist as rachaelrayshow.com, which included an archive of recipes, advice, and more. However, on April 25, Ray announced that the website “has officially signed off.”

Her content, including recipes and archived shows, is now available at rachaelray.com. “Different address, same love from my kitchen to yours,” Ray wrote in an Instagram post announcing the move.

Ray also shares cooking advice on her Instagram page, often sharing videos from her kitchen or clips from her various TV shows.

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes, Season 3, Premieres, Monday, May 26, 9/8c, FYI

Global Soul Kitchen, Season 2, Premieres, Monday, May 26, 10/9c, FYI