Rachael Ray Looks ‘Amazing’ in New Video After Previous Health Concerns

Rachael Ray fans have heaped praise on the celebrity cook after she shared a new video promoting her FYI Network shows, Meals in Minutes and Rachael Ray in Tuscany.

“Hey everybody, Rach here, I just want to remind you guys that you can find all our shows now on YouTube, super exciting! Yay!” she said in the video. “Over the top. Crushing it. Boom! Nailed it!”

She opened up more in the post’s caption, writing, “Double R here! Have you watched my two new shows yet… Meals in Minutes where I bring you quick, delicious dishes you can make any day of the week and Rachael Ray in Tuscany where I take you on a beautiful journey through Italian food, family and culture. Check me out!”

Fans jumped into the comments to compliment how well Ray looked in the video, with one Instagram user writing, “This is the best she’s looked in a while. Great to see.”

“You look amazing,” said another.

“Love you, Rachel Ray! You look great,” another added.

Another wrote, “Always ready for new episodes…And gotta say you are looking good.”

“My Mom and I are soo glad to see you are doing good,” added another fan.

“Yayyyyyyy!!!!! I love watching you cook so much! You’re so enjoyable, entertaining, relatable and fun!!!!” another wrote.

“Looking so much better than a year ago. Keep it going,” said one commenter.

The praise comes after fans worried about the former Food Network star’s health last year. In September 2024, Ray posted a video talking about the time legendary crooner Tony Bennett came over to her house for dinner. Many viewers thought Ray was slurring her speech in the video. She later shared on her I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead podcast that she’d suffered a “couple bad falls.”

Ray has spoken openly about her various health issues in the past, including the injuries she suffered from a mugging in the late 1990s and her battles with the viral respiratory infection croup as a child, which led to years of vocal therapy.