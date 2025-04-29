Rachael Ray Drops Big News About Talk Show – Fans React

Rachael Ray‘s fans are feeling emotional as the celebrity cook marks the official end of her eponymous talk show, which has continued to exist online since it went off the air in 2023.

The former Food Network star hosted The Rachael Ray Show from 2006 to July 28, 2023, where she showed off her culinary skills, shared recipes and lifestyle tips, and talked to famous guests. While the show ended almost two years ago, it continued to exist as rachaelrayshow.com, which included an archive of recipes, advice, and more.

However, on Friday (April 25), Ray took to Instagram to announce that the website “has officially signed off” and that her content will now be available on a brand new domain. Fans attempting to visit rachaelrayshow.com are now directed to CBS.com.

“Rachaelrayshow.com website has officially signed off. 💻❤️ So if you’ve been bookmarking recipes from the old days, don’t worry—you can still find all your favorites (plus plenty of new ones from my current shows!) over at rachaelray.com. 🍳🍝🧄🧀✨,” Ray wrote. “Different address, same love from my kitchen to yours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachael Ray (@rachaelray)

She added, “Start updating your bookmarks by heading over to rachaelray.com through tapping the link in bio.”

The new website includes links to Ray’s recipes, cooking products, cookbooks, TV shows, podcasts, charities, and more.

“”Aww end of an era! ❤️” one fan wrote in the Instagram comments.

“Cheers to a legendary run!” said another.

“HAPPY for you. Sad for me,” another added.

One fan wrote, “Thank You for EVERYTHING!!❤️ Cheers 🥂!!!!” they added. “You will always be my Rockstar!⭐️💫.”

“Aww I’m sad to hear this ❤️,” another said.

It appeared some fans misinterpreted the message to mean Ray would no longer be appearing on TV; however, the A&E star jumped into the comments to clear things up.

“This is just the old website no longer being active. TV show can all be found along with all my recipes on rachaelray.com,” Ray wrote, later adding, “Shoes [sic] aren’t going anywhere 🫶 this is just about the old website being turned off and that you can find everything on my current website rachaelray.com.”

Ray currently stars in A&E’s Rachael Ray in Tuscany and hosts the podcast I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, which is expected to return later this year.