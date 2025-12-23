Rachael Ray Heartbreak: Star Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death

What To Know Rachael Ray is mourning the loss of her mother, Elsa Scuderi, who passed away earlier this year after a long and influential life as a restaurateur.

Ray credits her mother for inspiring her culinary career and strong work ethic, expressing deep gratitude for their close relationship.

Fans have offered condolences and support as Ray navigates a bittersweet holiday season filled with both grief and appreciation for her mother’s legacy.

Rachael Ray has been opening up about the death of her mom Elsa Scuderi, and spending the holiday season without her.

“My mom passed away… I have been crying quite a bit, but they’re tears of gratitude,” the beloved cook told Yahoo when speaking about her late mother, who she remarked had a “92-year run.”

Scuderi was a restaurateur who, at the height of her career, ran 12 restaurants and inspired Ray’s own culinary career. The Meals in Minutes host described her mom as a “workhorse” who “gave me my work ethic” and “snapped us into ‘man-up mode’ from childhood.”

The iconic Food Network star revealed that her mom passed by her side at Ray’s home, noting, “That’s what she wanted.” In those last days, Ray said, “All I did was tell her the great stories of our lifetime together. The closure was a wonderful gift. It’s certainly the best gift this holiday season.”

She added, “I’m very grateful to be her daughter. I’ve had a very blessed life in many, many ways. So it’s just not the happiest of holidays this year, but still one I’m filled with nothing but gratitude for… It’s just a weird time of year to be without her.”

Ray has previously spoken about how her mom and dad, James Claude Ray, divorced when she was just 13 years old. “For a lot of people, divorce is traumatic, but for us, it made for a happier family. It was miserable to watch people live together who shouldn’t,” she once said.

Earlier this year, Ray shared a sweet Mother’s Day tribute to Scuderi, writing on Instagram, “My mom taught me a lot more than how to cook. She showed me how to make something outta nothing–and how to do it with love. Whether it was dinner on the table or how to pick yourself up when things got tough… she just had it.”

Fans have been sharing their condolences for Ray’s recent loss, with one Instagram commenter writing, “My condolences 💐 to you and your family just got the word about your mother. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🕯️”

“Sorry to hear about your mom! ❤️❤️ thank you for sharing all her beautiful stories with us 🙌,” said another.

“So sorry to heat about your mother❤️❤️❤️ My mom and grandma passed this time of year it super hard. Sending you happy thoughts,” another added.