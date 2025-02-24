Rachael Ray Fuming Over Problems at Her Star-Studded Show

Wondering when new episodes of Rachael Ray‘s podcast, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, are coming? You’re not alone, as the TV cook herself is impatiently awaiting its return too.

Ray opened up about the state of her podcast when speaking with People at the 2025 South Beach Wine & Food Festival on Thursday (February 20), revealing what she loves about hosting it and explaining why fans haven’t received new episodes since December.

“I never had the format on daytime to do long format with people I truly respect and care about,” Ray said while hosting Mike’s Amazing Burger Bash. The celebrity chef previously hosted her own self-titled talk show that aired in syndication from September 18, 2006 to July 28, 2023.

She continued, “I like introducing people to new people, people that are new to my life, but also reintroducing them to people I already love and respect, and being able to expand and expound on what I wish I had the time to do in formats I couldn’t do it in before.”

“I had people on that are celebrated actors and people that I have known for a real long time, but that I never got to spend more than four or five minutes with,” the multi-time Daytime Emmy winner added. “It’s amazing.”

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead launched on October 22, 2024, with new episodes airing weekly. Guests included Morning Show actor Billy Crudup, The Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper, FBI star Jeremy Sisto, author and director Harlan Coben, actress and author Jenny Mollen, and more.

The show released eight episodes until it went on hiatus after the December 10 episode. As for when the show will return, Ray doesn’t have a clear answer.

“I beat all of my team up about it all the time,” she replied when asked when new episodes are coming. “I’ve already done several that haven’t been released yet. The challenge is waiting for their asses to put it on air.”

“I’m p***ed at how long it takes them to put it up,” she added. “That’s all I’m p***ed at.”

According to People, producers for Ray’s podcast said that the team took a break for the holidays, and new episodes are expected to launch in the next few weeks.

Ray describes I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead as a podcast “about life’s journeys and what keeps us going,” noting, “It’s unscripted, raw, and real talk. Working fuels me, connecting with people fuels me, and this platform allows for connection and conversation on a more personal level, which really fuels me.”