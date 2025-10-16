Rachael Ray Drops Massive News About ‘Meals in Minutes’ & More Shows

There will be more of Rachael Ray on TV because the beloved cook just struck a deal with A+E Global Media for 100 more episodes from her Free Food Studios, which is a collaboration between Ray, A+E, and the production studio, Intentional Content. She dropped major news about her shows on October 16.

According to Variety, Ray and FFS will produce 110 new episodes for A+E Global Media’s Home.Made.Nation lifestyle brand and programming block on the A&E and FYI cable channels. The deal includes new episodes of the chef’s shows, Meals in Minutes, Rachael Ray in Tuscany, along with other programs. These new episodes will all come out in 2026.

“I’m thrilled to continue growing our partnership with A+E and to keep sharing the kind of food and storytelling that feels like home,” Ray told the outlet.

“Together with Free Food Studios, we’ve built a creative space where cooks and viewers can connect through comfort, curiosity, and real-life inspiration—and I can’t wait to bring even more of that to audiences everywhere.”

She launched Free Food Studios in 2023 with Intentional Content’s Brian Flanagan, Anthony Amoia, and Sean Lee. The collaboration came after her talk show, The Rachael Ray Show, ended after 17 seasons. Ray, Flanagan, Amoia, and Lee will also serve as executive producers on the upcoming series.

A+E Networks has ordered 278 new episodes from Free Food Nation for various culinary series, apart from Ray’s shows with other notable chefs that were not listed. The network struck a deal with Ray in 2024, acquiring a 50 percent stake in Free Food Studios. The network showcases series and short-form content that cover topics including DIY, home improvement, home searching, and decor, food, cooking, travel, and other lifestyle-related content.

Meals in Minutes airs on the FYI network and helps make cooking “faster, tastier, and more fun,” according to Ray’s website. Rachael Ray in Tuscany airs on the same network and follows the chef as she makes “mouth-watering Italian specialties, “according to the network’s website.

This announcement comes after fans were concerned for Ray due to her slurring her words in a clip from Rachael Ray in Tuscany in September 2024.

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes, Season 3, Mondays, 9/8c, FYI

Rachael Ray in Tuscany, Season 2, TBD