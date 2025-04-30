Dick Wolf shows have been a staple of primetime television on both CBS and NBC for years now, with the FBIs on the former and One Chicago and Law & Orders on the latter. But things have also been changing; for example, Law & Order: Organized Crime moved to Peacock for its fifth season.

In the world of FBI, there’s a new offshoot, CIA, starring Tom Ellis, joining CBS’s lineup for the 2025-2026 season. But what about the future of one of the already-running FBI spinoffs? Read on for everything we know about what’s coming for FBI: International, including if there will be a fifth season.

Will FBI: International return for Season 5?

Sadly, no. It has been canceled after four seasons. CBS announced in March 2025 that FBI: International and Most Wanted will be ending after their current (fourth and sixth, respectively) seasons.

When is the FBI: International Season 4 finale?

FBI: International will end with a two-part series finale, airing on Tuesday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 20, at 9/8c.

How will FBI: International end?

The series finale kicks off with “Herbivore Man” on May 13. In that episode, when an American student and sex worker is murdered in Budapest, similarities to a recent case in Japan leads the Fly Team to partner with detectives from Tokyo.

Then, the series concludes with May 20’s “Gaijin,” the Fly Team discovers they’re on the trail of a serial killer, taking the investigation, and Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer), to Japan to put an end to the international killing spree.

Who’s in the FBI: International cast?

Season 4 stars Jesse Lee Soffer (as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell), Carter Redwood (as Special Agent Andre Raines), Vinessa Vidotto (as Special Agent Cameron Vo), Eva-Jane Willis (as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson), and Christina Wolfe (as Special Agent Amanda Tate).

Could any of the International cast members move over to FBI?

That’s just a wish on our part because these characters have been so great. That being said, it’s not out of the realm of possibility since there have been crossovers with the three shows in the past.