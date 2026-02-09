CBS News’ Tony Dokoupil’s Latest Ratings Compared With NBC & ABC

What To Know CBS Evening News, with new anchor Tony Dokoupil, saw a decline in both total viewers and the key 25-54 demographic, dropping 7% and 8% respectively from the previous week.

In contrast, ABC World News Tonight and NBC Nightly News both experienced increases in viewership compared to the previous week, with ABC leading in total viewers and demo growth.

Dokoupil’s appointment has faced some backlash, with critics accusing CBS News leadership of attempting to appease President Trump.

Tony Dokoupil is only a month into his new role as CBS Evening News anchor, but the show is already losing viewers while its rivals on ABC and NBC continue to grow.

According to AdWeek, citing national live+same-day big data plus program ratings from Nielsen, CBS Evening News drew 4.538 million total viewers and 623,000 viewers in the key Adults 25-54 demo for the week of January 26. This was down by 7 percent in total viewers and down 8 percent in the demo compared to the week prior.

CBS Evening News was also down year over year, with a 6 percent drop in total viewers and a 9 percent drop in the demo compared to the same week last year. It should be noted that the same week last year was John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois‘ debut as anchors following Norah O’Donnell‘s exit the week before.

Dokoupil, who previously co-anchored CBS Mornings, officially took over as the CBS Evening News anchor on January 5. However, his appointment has been met with backlash in some circles, with some accusing him and CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss of trying to appease President Trump.

In comparison, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir drew 9.244 million total viewers and 1.182 million in the key demo for the week of January 26. This was up 3 percent in total viewers and 9 percent in the demo compared to the previous week. It was also up 11 percent in total viewers and 4 percent in the demo compared to the same week last year.

NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas finished second behind ABC, averaging 7.150 million total viewers and 1.040 million in the demo. Compared to the week prior, the broadcast was up 4 percent in total viewers and in the demo. While the show was up 3 percent in total viewers from the same week last year, the demo dropped 5 percent.