Super Bowl 2026: JAY-Z, Blue Ivy, Kendall Jenner, & More Stars Attending the Game (PHOTOS)

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Getty Images/X/NFL

The Super Bowl is always a star-studded affair, and plenty of celebrities showed up to watch the 2026 game. This year, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are facing off at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, which brought in quite a turnout.

In addition to watching the game, the celebs in attendance will also get to check out Bad Bunny‘s buzzed-about Halftime Show performance. Fresh off of his Album of the Year win at the Grammy Awards on February 1, the singer will be taking the field to perform amid the football game. Green Day, Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, and Coco Jones will also be performing before kickoff.

With Cardi B on-hand to watch boyfriend Stefon Diggs play and plenty of others in attendance, it was definitely a celebrity-filled occasion. Scroll down to check out photos of celebrities who came to the San Francisco Bay Area to attend Super Bowl LX.

Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter prior to the start of Super Bowl LX
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter

Jay-Z had daughter Blue Ivy Carter by his side for the game.

Billie Joe Armstrong (L) of Green Day looks on from the field before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Billie Joe Armstrong

Billie Joe Armstrong was pictured on the sidelines ahead of Green Day’s pregame performance.

Travis Scott is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of Super Bowl LX
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Travis Scott

Travis Scott hit the sidelines before the game began.

Jon Bon Jovi looks on prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi was all smiles ahead of the game.

J Balvin

J Balvin is rumored to be a guest performer during Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Chris Pratt attends Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt attends the Super Bowl supporting the Seahawks.

Super Bowl LX- New England Patiots vs Seattle Seahawks
Kelsey Anderson/Instagram

Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson

The Bachelor couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are all smiles on Anderson’s Instagram story.

Kendall Jenner at the 2026 Super Bowl
NFL/X

Kendall Jenner

The Jenner sister walked into the game in a cropped black shirt and jeans via a video from the NFL.

Logan Paul at the 2026 Super Bowl
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Logan Paul

Logan Paul talking to a friend in the stands.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Michael Rapino, CEO, Live Nation Entertainment, Ty Dolla Sign, Flavor Flav, Carlacia Grant and Austin Rosen are seen during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav sits with Ty Dolla Sign in box seats.

Benson Boone at the 2026 Super Bowl
NFL/X

Benson Boone

Benson Boone on the field taking a photo.

Robert Irwin in the stands at the 2026 Super Bowl
Robert Irwin/X

Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin throwing up a peace sign in the stands.

Kane Brown at the 2026 Super Bowl
NFL/X

Kane Brown

Country singer Kane Brown sitting in the stands with his family.

Gynmast Olivia Dunne and influencer Sydney Thomas
Olivia Dunne/X

Olivia Dunne & Sydney Thomas

Former artistic gymnast turned influencer posed with influencer Sydney Thomas (left).

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Jessica Alba attends as Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves hosts celebrity friends for pre-Super Bowl LX Brunch at Villon in San Francisco on February 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Raising Cane's)
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba kept warm in a winter coat at a Raising Cane’s event for the Super Bowl.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Kevin Costner attends as Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves hosts celebrity friends for pre-Super Bowl LX Brunch at Villon in San Francisco on February 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Raising Cane's)
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Kevin Costner

Actor Kevin Costner attended the game and Raising Cane’s event.

Super Bowl key art

NBC

Live Sports Event

Football

Latest Headlines

More Super Bowl ›

Super Bowl

Billie Joe Armstrong

Blue Ivy Carter

J Balvin

Jay-Z

Jon Bon Jovi

Travis Scott




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Deidre Hall — 'Days of our Lives'
1
Dr. Marlena Evans Bids a Final Farewell to Stefano DiMera on ‘Days’
Billie Eilish, Bill Maher
2
Bill Maher Issues Fiery Response to Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ ICE Remarks
Bard Arnold, 3 Doors Down
3
Brad Arnold Dies at 47 as Tributes Pour in for 3 Doors Down Star
Canine players in Puppy Bowl XXII
4
Puppy Bowl 2026 Crowns Its Winner — Was It Team Ruff or Team Fluff?
Savannah Guthrie and her mom, Nancy Guthrie
5
Savannah Guthrie Vows ‘We Will Pay’ to Mom Nancy’s Captor as New Evidence Emerges