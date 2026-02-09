Super Bowl Halftime Show Ratings Revealed for Bad Bunny & Kid Rock

What To Know Early ratings are out for Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show, and also Turning Point USA’s alternative show, headlined by Kid Rock.

Perhaps, not surprisingly, they show a clear winner.

President Trump slammed Bad Bunny’s show, but has yet to comment on the alternative broadcast.

Turning Point USA enlisted Kid Rock to headline its alternative Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night (February 8), while Bad Bunny took to the stage at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. But who came out on top in the ratings?

According to early viewing figures, Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show struggled to make an impact against Bad Bunny’s star-studded and spectacularly choreographed performance. While Bad Bunny sang alongside Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, Kid Rock was joined by country singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

The Independent states that the initial 25-minute broadcast of the All-American Halftime Show was viewed approximately four million times. The New York Times reported slightly higher numbers, noting that the show drew 6.1 million concurrent viewers on YouTube.

The All-American Halftime Show aired on Turning Point USA’s social media channels, including YouTube and X, and on various conservative networks, including Real America’s Voice and OAN.

At the time of writing, the All-American Halftime Show (uploaded 12 hours ago) has over 19 million views on the official Turning Point USA YouTube channel.

In comparison, The Independent notes Bad Bunny’s performance is projected to draw around 128 million. This would make the Puerto Rican singer-rapper’s set one of the most-watched halftime shows in history, though a little behind Kendrick Lamar‘s 133.5 million record set last year.

Bad Bunny’s halftime show was posted to the official NFL YouTube channel eight hours ago and currently has over 13 million views.

Ahead of the All-American Halftime Show, Kid Rock said in a statement, “We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath. Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible… or is it?”

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet added, “The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom. We can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too.”

President Trump, who had previously criticized the NFL for choosing Bad Bunny as this year’s halftime performer, appeared to have watched the official halftime show over Kid Rock’s concert. Soon after Bad Bunny wrapped up his set, Trump took to Truth Social to slam the performance.

Trump has yet to comment on the Turning Point USA show.