‘FBI’ Franchise Fans in Shock After ‘International’ & ‘Most Wanted’ Cancellations

The TV procedural world was upended on Tuesday (March 4) afternoon when the news came down that not one but two fan favorites would be given the sudden kibosh by their network. Both FBI spinoffs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted were suddenly canceled by CBS after four and six seasons, respectively.

Per Deadline, the news came after “difficult” negotiations with the Dick Wolf shows’ production company, Universal Television, and the in-the-works spinoff FBI: CIA is still in development. (Also unclear? Whether FBI-to-Most Wanted transplant Shantel VanSanten will return to the main show after the cancellation.)

Fans reacted to the news with immediate shock on social media: “That really sucks those were great shows,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “This is awful news,” another added.

“I’m sorry what do you mean THEY CANCELLED FBI INT??!! mw got kind of boring but INTERNATIONAL?!!” another person wrote in response to the news.

“A part of me knew #FBIInternational was done when they renewed everything else, not gonna lie. Too many new series to make room for,” wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, one user was stunned that the upcoming CIA spinoff will continue apace, despite the swath of FBI shuttered shows, writing, “Surprised they still might be moving forward with FBI CIA – especially after these spin-offs just got canceled.”

And at least one fan found a potential silver lining right away, writing, “Fbi International getting canceled sucks but it fuels my delusion that maybe Jesse would maybe book an episode or two (or several) of 911need even a sliver of a OneChicago/911 crossover I mean hey, if he wants to keep playing a cop, maybe Athena wants a partner.”

