‘FBI’ Franchise Fans in Shock After ‘International’ & ‘Most Wanted’ Cancellations

Amanda Bell
Comments
FBI stars Jesse Lee Soffer and Dylan McDermott
CBS

The TV procedural world was upended on Tuesday (March 4) afternoon when the news came down that not one but two fan favorites would be given the sudden kibosh by their network. Both FBI spinoffs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted were suddenly canceled by CBS after four and six seasons, respectively.

Per Deadline, the news came after “difficult” negotiations with the Dick Wolf shows’ production company, Universal Television, and the in-the-works spinoff FBI: CIA is still in development. (Also unclear? Whether FBI-to-Most Wanted transplant Shantel VanSanten will return to the main show after the cancellation.)

Fans reacted to the news with immediate shock on social media: “That really sucks those were great shows,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “This is awful news,” another added.

“I’m sorry what do you mean THEY CANCELLED FBI INT??!! mw got kind of boring but INTERNATIONAL?!!” another person wrote in response to the news.

“A part of me knew #FBIInternational was done when they renewed everything else, not gonna lie. Too many new series to make room for,” wrote another fan.

'FBI: Most Wanted' & 'FBI: International' Canceled at CBS
Related

'FBI: Most Wanted' & 'FBI: International' Canceled at CBS

Meanwhile, one user was stunned that the upcoming CIA spinoff will continue apace, despite the swath of FBI shuttered shows, writing, “Surprised they still might be moving forward with FBI CIA – especially after these spin-offs just got canceled.”

And at least one fan found a potential silver lining right away, writing, “Fbi International getting canceled sucks but it fuels my delusion that maybe Jesse would maybe book an episode or two (or several) of 911need even a sliver of a OneChicago/911 crossover  I mean hey, if he wants to keep playing a cop, maybe Athena wants a partner.” 

How do you feel about the news of CBS’s cancellation of FBI spinoffs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? Hit the comments below to let us know your thoughts.

FBI - CBS

FBI where to stream

FBI: International - CBS

FBI: International where to stream

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

FBI: Most Wanted where to stream

FBI

FBI: International

FBI: Most Wanted




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked at NSFW ‘JIT’ Clue
Ryan Seacrest and Wheel contestant
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Wild & Wacky Contestant Gets Branded ‘Most Annoying Ever’
Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer and Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight — 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 14
3
Brian Dietzen Ponders Palmer’s Future With Knight on ‘NCIS’
Dolly Parton attends
4
Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Dies at 82
Melissa Fumero in 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society'
5
Ask Matt: Will NBC Give Its ‘Garden’ a Chance to Grow?