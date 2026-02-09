What To Know Erin Napier shared a January family update on Instagram during a break from filming.

The post featured rare photos of family life, including glimpses of her daughters.

Fans praised the Napiers for prioritizing family, maintaining a simple lifestyle, and sharing authentic, inspiring moments.

Home Town star Erin Napier had a busy January being a “stay at home teacher mom” to her and husband Ben Napier‘s two daughters, Helen (8) and Mae (4).

The HGTV fan favorite took to Instagram last week to share an update on family life. “January flew by as we had the month off from filming and I got to be a stay at home teacher mom!” Erin wrote alongside a carousel of photos, including some rare snaps of Helen and Mae.

“My hair got longer, Mae loves music lessons and stick on earrings and drawing pictures, I picked up oil pastels and they took me to the beach, Helen turned 8 and memorized a John Updike poem, did a book report on the Wizard of Oz, started running track and drew what the music of the week felt like,” she continued.

“Ben built a million fires, we checked a million books out at the library and read *some* of them. *not pictured from January: fever and snot and ear infection 😄* Is spring coming now? Maybe?” Erin concluded.

The photos included a snap of Erin’s latest hairstyle, some of her oil pastel paintings, and her daughters’ homework. Ben also featured in several photos, in one hugging Helen, another piggybacking Mae, and another giving Mae a lesson in their makeshift home classroom. As always, the Napiers never show their daughters’ faces in the photos.

Another photo celebrated Helen’s eighth birthday, including a special birthday chocolate chip cookie cake.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions, with one Instagram commenter writing, “Wow! Great captures of the month of January! I think you have artistic kids!!! So blessed!!!”

“Sweet life, I commend you and Ben for choosing the simple life and FAMILY FIRST!! ❤️ Also, kudos for teaching Helen cursive (an almost lost talent),” said another.

“What a beautiful life you’ve created for your girls! It’s so good to see something hopeful, inspiring, and real on SM,” another added.

Another wrote, “Wonderful photos! You and Ben have created a beautiful family! I love your hair😊 Helen’s cursive is so nice! Sending get well wishes!”

“Love absolutely everything!! But girl, you are rocking that longer hair!! Keep going!” said one fan.

“This is so stinkin beautiful!!! Very kind of you to share. You worked hard to take January off🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽Big hugs to all,” another wrote.

“To be as popular as you are.. with literally MILLIONS of people who adore your work.. the books written.. and in all of that … you stay as beautifully absolute as you are… loving parents , raising beautiful daughters.. knowing nothing more than being a normal child that is having their best life … that one day, the will look back and know what love is. Keep being what so many families aspire to be. We just love ya’ll,” one user added.