SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
Chris Graythen/Getty Image

What To Know

  • Bad Bunny took the field for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
  • Several celebrities joined him, making epic surprise cameos throughout the performance.
  • The most buzzed-about moment was Lady Gaga’s arrival to sing “Die With a Smile.”

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny made history as the first Super Bowl Halftime Show performer to sing primarily in Spanish. As he danced through a corn maze, on trucks, and on the field, celebrities popped up all over the place.

As Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots fans tuned in to see which team would win the coveted Lombardi trophy at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, Bad Bunny fans turned on the Halftime Show to see the Grammy Award winner perform some of his biggest hits.

With only 13 minutes on the stage, the Album of the Year winner performed a medley of his biggest hits, including “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Safaera,” “Eoo,” “Baile Inolvidable,” “NUEVAYoL,” “Lo que le pasó a Hawaii,” “El Apagón,” and “CAFé CON RON.”

He brought out Jessica Alba, Alix Earle, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Puerto Rican singer Young Miko, and Cardi B to dance with him. Lady Gaga even came out to perform a Spanish-infused edition of “Die With a Smile,” which she sings with Bruno Mars, and danced with Bad Bunny. Ricky Martin also appeared to sing “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Variety (@variety)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Karol G, Cardi B and Jessica Alba perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California

A couple even got married in the middle of his performance. Bad Bunny ended the performance with a marching band and a sign that said “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate Is Love.”

Fans didn’t have to brush up on their Spanish to enjoy the show. At a press conference on February 5, the singer shared, “I just want people to have fun. It’s going to be a huge party, what people can always expect from me. Of course, a lot of my culture. I don’t want to give any spoilers, but it’s going to be fun! I know I said people have four months to learn Spanish, but no, just come ready to dance.”

This isn’t the first time Bad Bunny has taken the stage at the biggest game of the year. He joined Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020 to perform his verse from Cardi B’s hit, “I Like It..

Fans reacted to the cameos on social media.

If you missed the performance, it can be streamed on Apple Music and Peacock.

What did you think of the cameos and performance? Let us know in the comments.

Super Bowl

Bad Bunny




