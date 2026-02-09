‘Today’s Craig Melvin Says Covering Savannah Guthrie’s Mom News Is ‘Uncharted Territory’

What To Know The Today hosts are navigating the challenge of covering daily news while providing updates on the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1, with evidence suggesting she was abducted from her home against her will.

The Today team and viewers have shown strong support for Savannah and her family, with emotional on-air moments and public pleas for Nancy’s safe return.

Now in the second week of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, the Today hosts are opening up about balancing day-to-day news coverage with the latest updates about Savannah Guthrie‘s missing mother.

“Hoda’s joining us this morning as our Today family continues to navigate uncharted territory, balancing the updates on the search for Savannah’s mom with all of the other stories of the day, like we normally do,” Craig Melvin said during the show’s Monday, February 9, episode, which saw Hoda Kotb fill in for Savannah at the anchor desk. “But we know things are far from normal right now, so folks, we are asking for your grace as we continue to do this.”

While Kotb noted that “Savannah and her family are our top priority,” she and her colleagues understand “there is also a job to do.” Carson Daly said he and the rest of the hosts will continue to do their jobs to the “best” of their abilities, though it is “not easy” to do so at the moment.

Al Roker, for his part, told viewers, “We’re able to do this because we know that’s exactly what Savannah would actually want us to do.”

Nancy was reported missing by her family on February 1 after last being seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home the night prior. Officials believe she was abducted from her home against her will, but have not named any suspects or persons of interest in the case. A $50,000 reward has been issued for anyone with information about Nancy’s whereabouts or her alleged kidnappers.

Officials confirmed during a Thursday, February 5, press conference that blood found on the porch of Nancy’s home was hers. Per a report aired on Monday’s episode of Today, officials are continuing to investigate Nancy’s home, a car towed from her garage, and the home of Savannah’s sister, Annie, per protocol.

There have been reports of two separate ransom notes sent to local and national news outlets requesting money in exchange for Nancy’s return. Officials have yet to confirm the validity of either note or whether the notes were sent by the same people.

Savannah and her siblings shared another plea video via Instagram on Saturday, February 7. While addressing their mother’s alleged captors, she shared that they are willing to pay for their mother’s safe return.

Kotb has made several appearances on Today since she left the NBC morning show in January 2025, but Monday’s episode marked her first time stepping back into her former role as one of the show’s coanchors. “You know what, Craig? We always talk about our show as a family. We are a family. I’m part of the family,” she said at the top of the show’s 7 a.m. ET hour. “I’m happy to be with you, ‘cause we show up for each other. So, let’s get to it.”

Later in the morning, the Today hosts got emotional as Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones read messages of support for Savannah’s family from fans. Kotb shared that she attended a service at Savannah’s church the day prior, adding, “The outpouring was incredible, for her, her family, her loved ones, all over the country.”

