John Foster Sets First Post-‘American Idol’ Gig — All the Details

John Foster’s first post-American Idol isn’t taking him far from the competition. He’ll join other Idolalums in a free concert in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, June 4.

On his Instagram account, Foster shared a poster for the all-ages show, which will kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern that day on the corner of 6th Avenue & Peabody Street, with 19 Recordings and BMG as organizers.

Roberts will share the stage with Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts and fellow competitors Breanna Nix, Thunderstorm Artis, Mattie Pruitt, Gabby Simone, and Kolbi Jordan.

Other performers include Season 22’s Will Moseley and Ajii, Season 21’s Colin Stough and Wé Ani, and Season 20’s HunterGirl.

“I’m super excited to join some great friends in Nashville for this concert on June 4th,” Foster wrote in his Instagram caption. “This will be my first ‘official’ appearance in Music City, which is quite the milestone!”

Foster ranked as Idol Season 23’s runner-up in last week’s finale, though he had viewers and judges moved with his performance of his original song “Tell That Angel I Love Her.”

After that finale, Foster told TV Insider he was in a “total blur” during that last episode. “I knew I was at peace with being runner-up,” he said. “Jamal is such an incredible performer. I was at peace. I really was. It’s a true honor to be runner-up.”

He also told us he was going to work on his first full album while continuing to promote “Tell That Angel I Love Her,” which he wrote in tribute to his late friend Maggie Dunn. “I’m going to push that out as much as possible,” he said. “I think it gives people a great idea of who I am as a writer. I wrote that song by myself. It gives people a good glimpse of who I am as an artist and as a writer.”

And on Instagram, he expressed his gratitude to his fans. “I can vividly remember that feeling of ‘I’ll never be good enough’ in my early days of Idol, and I can gladly say that I proved myself wrong,” he wrote. “I’ve gained friends, confidence, life skills, and most importantly, I gained you, my family.”