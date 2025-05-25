John Foster Announces ‘Dream Come True’ Opry Appearance — All the Details

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

John Foster is certainly fostering his country music career after coming in second in American Idol Season 23. After landing a performance with “That’s What I Love About Sunday” singer Craig Morgan, Foster is set to make his debut at the Grand Ole Opry show in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Tonight I had the pleasure of singing with Grand Ole Opry member Craig Morgan, and I’m incredibly honored to announce that I will make my Opry debut on Saturday, June 7th!” Foster wrote on Instagram on Saturday, May 24.

The rising star added that when he first visited the Opry, he teared up, so overwhelmed with joy was he. “As an amateur country music historian, there is no more significant place to my passion (country music) than the Grand Ole Opry,” he said. “This has been my #1 dream ever since I started music, and now, because of your support, my dream will come true! I will never be able to express my gratitude! Glory be to God!”

Foster’s June 7 Opry show comes three days after he’ll join Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts, fellow finalist Breanna Nix, and other recent Idol contestants in a free, all-ages show in Nashville. “This will be my first ‘official’ appearance in Music City, which is quite the milestone!” he said of that concert in another Instagram post.

After joining Idol as an 18-year-old college student from Addis, Louisiana, Foster has certainly seemed to enjoy the limelight. As he survived round after round in Season 23, Foster got to share the stage with established stars like Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, CeCe Winans, and current Idol judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan. He and Bryan even performed a duet of Randy Travis’ “Deeper Than the Holler” in Season 23’s finale.

“Man, what a true blessing to share this Idol stage with so many incredible heroes, both new faces and legends,” Foster wrote on Instagram on May 18. “I’m beyond thankful, and I can’t wait to keep making music for y’all as long as the good Lord lets me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart — times a million.”