John Foster is keeping the momentum going following his second-place finish on Season 23 of American Idol. Less than two weeks after the show’s finale, he’s already released his first post-Idol music video.

Foster took to Instagram on May 31 to share the footage of himself singing “Amazing Grace” with his guitar. “I thought it fitting that my first Post-Idol music video be ‘Amazing Grace’, because it’s His Grace that’s brought me this far,” he shared.

The caption continued, “This is a raw, one-take recording, and every lyric, including the Cajun French chorus, is a thank you to God. Thank you Fable House for capturing this moment.”

Foster was named American Idol‘s runner-up behind winner Jamal Roberts but is dedicated to using the show as a jumping-off point for his country music career. He performed at Cajun Country Jam over Memorial Day Weekend and has already set his debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry for June 7.

Following his second-place finish, Foster took to Instagram to reminisce about his experience. “No words can describe how I truly feel, but I hope that these will try,” he shared. “I can vividly remember that feeling of ‘I’ll never be good enough’ in my early days of Idol, and I can gladly say that I proved myself wrong. I’ve gained friends, confidence, life skills, and most importantly, I gained you, my family. My gratitude will NEVER be fully expressed, but I hope to show it by working hard to give you some new country music and show dates as soon as I can.”

He continued, “God has a reason for me being runner-up, and I will always trust His plan! This is merely a first step into what He has in store for me, and I cannot wait to see what lies ahead.”