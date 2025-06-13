Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

John Foster and Breanna Nix are continuing to make sweet music together after finishing in second and third place, respectively, on Season 23 of American Idol. The two recently spent time in Nashville for CMA Fest and have now shared a new video of themselves singing “Go Rest High on That Mountain” by Vince Gill.

The collaboration also featured Riley O’Neill, who made the Top 25 on Idol, singing harmonies with Nix. Foster was front and center in the intimate clip. He played guitar and sang while the ladies added their voices in the background.

This new rendition comes after Foster and Nix sang Randy Travis and Carrie Underwood‘s “I Told You So” duet earlier this month. Fans are absolutely loving the content, and flooded the comments section of their new post with appreciative messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breanna Nix (@breannanixmusic)

Many fans noted how “Go Rest High on That Mountain” is an important song for them because it was played at the funeral of a loved one. Others begged Foster and Nix to make original music together.

“I hope you’ll release some songs together,” one person commented. Another wrote, “So beautiful! Y’all’s voice just blend so well together,” and someone else added, “Love you guys! Amazing singers, musicians, and performers! Singing one of my very favorite songs in this Universe!” Another commenter said, “Y’all did such a wonderful job. We played this at my Father in Law’s funeral and it was such an amazing song to touch people’s hearts at a sensitive time. Keep loving Jesus and singing for Him.”

Since the American Idol finale in May, Foster and Nix have been pursuing their respective music careers. They both fell just short of winning the competition against Jamal Roberts, who has hit some milestones of his own recently. On June 9, he attended the BET Awards and even performed during the show.

All three alum were part of an American Idol show in Nashville during CMA Fest week, as well.