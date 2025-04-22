Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Slater Nalley was one of 10 artists who received an automatic spot in the Top 14 on Season 23 of American Idol during the live Monday, April 21, episode. He got to celebrate with a performance, and his excitement seemed to get the best of him afterward!

As Slater made his way toward the safe zone following his rendition of “This Ain’t It” by Jason Isbell, he took a bit of a tumble. The cameras weren’t panned his way as the incident happened, but host Ryan Seacrest filled the audience in on what was happening by asking Slater if he was okay.

The teenage singer took the moment in stride and posted a video reacting to it on Instagram afterward. “POV: You make Top 14 of American Idol and immediately fall off stage,” he wrote across the clip. He then added a crying laughing emoji as the footage continued.

Seacrest noted to the crowd, “It’s the heel on that boot!” and Slater confirmed that was the case by adding the text, “(It was the heel on the boot).” He expanded on his Instagram Story adding, “Fell off yall. Not used to walking in boot heels.”

The Top 14 was selected after 20 artists performed songs of faith on the Easter Sunday episode. The 10 who received the most viewer votes were automatically chosen to move on, while the other 10 found out they were in danger of going home and had to perform again in hopes of earning one of the judges’ saves.

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie then deliberated and decided which four would join the top 14 and which six would be going home. They ultimately selected Desmond Roberts, Josh King, Ché, and Amanda Barise to move on. Those four joined Slater, Kolbi Jordan, Thunderstorm Artis, Filo, Mattie Pruitt, Jamal Roberts, Gabby Samone, John Foster, Canaan James Hill, and Breanna Nix, who were all voted through.

The six artists eliminated were Baylee Littrell, Drew Ryn, Zaylie Windsor, Victor Solomon, Olivier Bergeron, and Isaiah Misailegalu.

