The competition continued on the Monday, April 21, episode of American Idol. After 20 artists performed on Easter Sunday, America voted for their favorites, with only 14 moving on. The top 14 were revealed on Monday night.

Yes, unfortunately that meant that six singers were cut and will no longer have a shot at winning Season 23 of American Idol. All 20 artists had the chance to hit the stage, but some were performing for fun, and others, who earned the least amount of viewer votes last night, were singing for the judges’ save.

Scroll down for a full recap of the night, including reactions from judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie for the performances from those in jeopardy. Plus, find out who was eliminated!

Kolbi Jordan

Kicking off the night was platinum ticket winner Kolbi Jordan, who made the top 14 and performed a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman.” She sparkled in her purple outfit and had the crowd on their feet as she made her way across the stage.

With Kolbi being the last person announced as safe on Easter Sunday, she was relieved to be the first one into the top 14 tonight.

Isaiah Misailegalu

Isaiah Misailegalu was not voted into the top 14, but he got to perform again for another shot at sticking around via the judges save. He sang “Sleepwalker” by Sammy Johnson and exuded confidence, despite the tough position he was in.

“What a tough thing to do is get that news that you didn’t make it through. But you’re one of my favorite voices,” Bryan said. “Like I said, I think I’ve pushed you to try and always expand and push yourself outside your comfort zone. I don’t know if I’ve heard you hit a bad note all season. When we get our saves, it’s always really stressful for us, but that performance will certainly keep us talking about potentially keeping you in here.”

Drew Ryn

Next up, Drew Ryn found out she was in the danger zone, so she had to sing for her spot. Drew sang “A Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga.

Richie gave Drew some advice for if she was chosen to go forward, telling her, “You have to perform now. I need the energy to come out of you from this point on. Think about energy, energy emoting from you. Your voice is spectacular. I need that energy.”

Thunderstorm Artis

Thunderstorm Artis learned that he earned the second spot in the top 14. To celebrate, he performed “I Love You” by Billie Eilish, giving an absolutely gorgeous rendition of the soft spoken song.

