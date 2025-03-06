Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Even with a famous father, breaking into the music industry is no easy feat. Just ask Baylee Littrell, whose dad is Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell.

Although he’s had a nice platform to help kickstart his career, Baylee is looking for a bigger push as he aims to become a country music star. That’s why he auditioned for Season 23 of American Idol. Ahead of the Sunday, March 9, premiere, learn more about the aspiring singer below.

Who is Baylee Littrell?

Baylee was born on November 26, 2002, in Atlanta, and he is a country music singer and songwriter who is also pursuing a degree from Louisiana State University online. After developing a passion for performing at a young age, he began opening arena shows for the Backstreet Boys at the age of 9. When he was 13, he performed on Broadway in the musical Disaster! However, as a child, he was also athletic, and played lacrosse, basketball, and soccer.

After his Broadway stint, Baylee decided to focus his energy into becoming a country music artist and started writing songs. He opened for the Backstreet boys on their 2019 DNA World Tour, then served as an opener for country singer Chris Lane later that year.

Ahead of his time on American Idol, Baylee has already released his own original music. His debut album 770-Country came out in November 2019. He collaborated with artists like Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia line, as well as his dad, Brian. Baylee’s follow-up project was an EP called EP Vol. One in September 2022.

Who are Baylee Littrell’s parents?

Baylee’s dad is Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell, and his mom is Leighanne Littrell (née Wallace). Leighanne and Brian met on the set of the Backstreet Boys’ music video for “As Long as You Love Me” in 1997, which she was starring in as an extra. They got engaged on Christmas Day 1999, then tied the knot in September 2000. Baylee is their only child. The couple is still together today.

Baylee appears to have a close relationship with his parents. In February, he penned a special tribute to his dad on Instagram in honor of the singer’s 50th birthday.

“Happy Birthday dad! I love you so much,” he wrote. “Proud of the man you are and the strength that you show everyday. The big 50 and you are still knocking down jump shots and hitting threes. In all seriousness, I love seeing your hard work and dedication pay off and it will continue to for many years to come. Love you Dad.”

On Mother’s Day 2024, he also gushed over his mom, writing, “I don’t know how I could ever go through life without you. You are kind and generous and a true living angel in my eyes.”

Does Baylee Littrell have a girlfriend?

Baylee has a girlfriend named Klaudia who is from Chicago and attends Emory University, according to her Instagram bio. It’s unclear exactly when they started dating, but she first posted on Instagram with Baylee in April 2023.

In a 22nd birthday tribute to Baylee, Klaudia gushed, “Bay, you are the most admirable person on this planet. I love you with my entire being and am forever grateful that you came into my life and I get to call you mine. Your insurmountable amount of love, talent, wisdom, humor, and intelligence forever inspires me. I adore listening to all of your stories, your ideas, and your comedy skits. To know you is to love you. I hope this year brings forth all the best. More success, more adventures, more camping trips, more of our traditional nights in and out, and all the love in the world.”

What was Baylee Littrell diagnosed with?

In 2008, when Baylee was just 6 years old, he was diagnosed with atypical Kawasaki syndrome, an inflammation of blood vessels. He was hospitalized after symptoms like high fever, full-body rash, and blisters on his throat.

“We didn’t know what we were dealing with until we found his coronary artery three times the size it should be,” Brian revealed in 2009. It took two weeks to diagnose the child, after which he had a standard 12-hour treatment where he was give medication to reduce the inflammation. He made a full recovery.

