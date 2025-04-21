Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Season 23 of American Idol is in full swing, and Filo is one of the contestants who’s managed to stand out week after week. Filo received one of this season’s three platinum tickets, so he made an impression on judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood from the start.

Now, the aspiring vocalist is in the top 20 and hoping to continue advancing thanks to America’s votes. Scroll down to learn more about Filo amid the singing competition.

Where is Filo from?

Filo grew up in Egypt and moved to the United States when he was 13 years old. Since moving to the States, he has been living in the Bay Area of California.

“Growing up in Egypt was amazing,” Filo said during his audition. “I was raised in the Coptic Orthodox church, growing up in a huge community. It’s definitely a huge part of my life that I really cherish. Unfortunately, there was a big revolution around 2012, 2013, and Coptic Egyptians were really targeted at that time. So my family decided to move to the United States. When we first moved here, it was really difficult for my mom to find a job, and given that she was the only provider, it was tough to get by. But she persevered. She started working at food chains, and she worked really, really, really hard to make sure we had everything we needed. We all owe her everything.”

What does Filo do?

Filo is a full-time musician, although he also majored in pre-med at the University of the Pacific to appease his mother. For himself, he studied vocal performance and then went on to attend the Berklee College of Music.

According to Filo’s website and Instagram bio, he is a “singer, creator, and entertainer.” He is the member of the soul orchestra Stockton Soul, which entertains and educates audiences about “the rich history of black music in all its forms.”

Filo offers voice lessons “for all ages and levels of experience.” In addition to singing, he also dabbles in some theater acting, including starring in his middle school musical, Shrek, when he first moved to the U.S.

How old is Filo?

Filo was 23 years old when he auditioned for American Idol in the fall of 2024.

