Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Kolbi Jordan is one of the talented singers hoping to impress the judges on Season 23 of American Idol. She confirmed on January 25 that she was one of the contestants on the upcoming season, writing on Instagram, “So I did a thing. Tune in on March 9th, 2025 to find out what happened! Did I get the golden ticket??? SEE Y’ALL THEN.”

Just days before the American Idol premiere, Kolbi revealed that she’d be one of the artists featured in the first episode. She posted a photo of herself talking to host Ryan Seacrest, which she captioned, “I wonder what Ryan and I were talking about. Find out on March 9th on ABC! AMERICAN IDOL!!!!!”

Scroll down for everything we know about Kolbi Jordan so far.

Where is Kolbi Jordan from?

Kolbi is from Tulsa, Oklahoma. She graduated from Union High School in 2016, where she starred in the school production of Shrek. She played the Dragon in the musical and also sang the National Anthem at her high school graduation.

Who is Kolbi Jordan?

Kolbi is a singer/performer, according to her Instagram bio. She favors gospel music and often sings in church. Her “musical career started at home and in church,” according to Tulsa World. Kolbi began leading her church’s praise team when she was just 11 years old.

The aspiring artist has been singing since she was just 4 years old. As a teenager, she had her own gospel group and was the lead Contralto for the Union School of Jazz.

At the end of 2023, Kolbi revealed her intentions to really focus on pursuing her music dreams. “Time to stop playing. I am an artist. Music is in my veins. Fear BE GONE,” she wrote on Facebook. “2024, I plan to make it a point to be more consistent in my dreams. Singing is not my hobby. It is my gift and music is a huge chunk of my story. I want to share my creativity.”

How far does Kolbi Jordan make it on American Idol?

While we’ll have to wait for the season to air to see how long Kolbi’s journey lasts, there was some information already made public about her future on the show. In November 2024, Kolbi got invited to sing at a Tennessee Titans game, during which Idol judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood presented her with a platinum ticket.

The platinum ticket means that the artist gets to skip the first week of Hollywood week, so Kolbi will be headed to Hollywood and already have a leg up on the rest of the competition.

“It’s been a crazy ride. I’m so blessed. I’m so grateful,” Kolbi told WKRN afterward. “I’ve worked so hard and to be seen like I’m being seen is amazing. Insane. I was not expecting this. I wasn’t expecting my day, but I’m so grateful.”

American Idol, Season 23 Premiere, Sunday, March 9, 8/7c, ABC