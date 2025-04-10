Fixer to Fabulous aired its Season 6 finale on Tuesday, April 8, but Jenny Marrs had an exciting update for viewers one day after the episode came out.

After reflecting on the final project of Season 6, as well as the season as a whole, Marrs teased, “Now, it’s back to work…” It looks like Season 7 is on its way!

In February, Marrs revealed that she and husband Dave Marrs had wrapped filming on Season 6, so the turnaround time was quite fast. Just two weeks later, Marrs confirmed in an Instagram post that filming for Season 7 was already underway.

She also previously confirmed that they will be working “through the end of the year” on Season 7. If the timing matches up with previous seasons, expect a premiere at the end of 2025 or in early 2026.

Marrs made it clear in her latest update that she’s super grateful for fans who have continued tuning into the show since it first premiered in 2019. “I hope you loved this one, friends,” she wrote. “Thank you for joining us each week for the past 16 Tuesdays! What an incredible gift it is to be able to share our work with you all. We are always grateful for the privilege and could never say thank you enough for watching Fixer To Fabulous and for your kindness and support!”

The comments section was filled with supportive messages from fans who gushed over the transformations in Season 6. Just a few weeks ago, Marrs opened up about how hard it is for her to read hateful comments online, so being flooded with such nice messages was likely a welcome relief.

Of the negative comments, Marrs admitted, “I was shocked and so deeply hurt. I truly don’t understand how strangers could feel so passionately about things like my voice (I can’t change this), my paint choices (take a breath folks, it’s paint), my sarcastic jokes (I’m sorry, I’m sarcastic, I always have been and always will) and my parenting (I won’t even get into how hurtful and disgusting this line of reasoning was).”