HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Details Emotional Beach Vacation With Family

What To Know Jenny Marrs shared several photos and videos from her family’s spring break via social media.

The HGTV star also opened up about reflecting on the family’s recent losses while on the trip.

Jenny and her husband, Dave Marrs, experienced several lossess with their children in 2025 and early 2026.

While Jenny Marrs had fun with her family on their spring break getaway, she also used the trip to reflect on their family’s recent losses.

In 2025, Jenny, her husband, Dave Marrs, and their five children experienced several losses, including the deaths of a farm animal, their dog, two family friends, Dave’s mother, and Jenny’s grandmother. 2026 also got off to an emotional start for the family. While they welcomed a new puppy and several new farm animals, they lost one of their sheep and her newborn quadruplets and a beloved guest from Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano.

Jenny opened up about the losses while sharing pics and clips from the family’s recent vacation via Instagram on Sunday, March 29. “Sitting on the beach this past week, I read ‘Theo of Golden‘ by @allenlevi (it’s an exquisite book) and two sentences on page 214 struck me as one of the most poignant summaries of the complex – yet undeniable – relationship between grief and hope I’d ever read,” she began the lengthy caption. “‘It is another of life’s great mysteries that sadness and joy can coexist so compatibly with one another. In fact, I wonder if, on this side of heaven, either one can be complete without the other.'”

The Fixer to Fabulous star wrote that the author’s words “resonated deeply” with her, adding, “We hadn’t returned to this particular stretch of seaside since we were last here with both sets of grandparents for spring break three years ago. It was the first time the signs of his mom’s dementia really concerned Dave and I. We noted the subtle changes we had ignored in day-to-day life at home. We soaked in the joy and laughter and fishing and goodness of that trip, despite the concern nagging us all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

She continued, “Now, returning here to this place, we carried the grief and sadness but we also carried joy. We remembered that last spring break together with fondness, we shed tears at random and unexpected moments, and we made new memories watching dolphins leap and reeling in fish. Maybe it’s because of the sadness that we more fully appreciate the joy.”

Jenny concluded her post by sharing another quote from the book she read. “Levi also writes, ‘Sadness can make us bitter or wise. We get to choose.’ This week we chose, as Levi pens, ‘beauty and gladness and playfulness,'” she stated. “It was a wonderful spring break and we are back home with grateful hearts. 🤍.”

The post’s first slide featured a sweet family photo featuring Jenny and Dave with their kids. Other slides included videos of the beach and the group watching dolphins, as well as photos of the family fishing and enjoying quality time together. Jenny even snapped a photo of her book while reading it at the beach.

“I’m also reading Theo of Golden, it’s message is beautiful! I’m so glad you had a wonderful spring break! 🌴☀️🌊,” one fan commented underneath the post. Another added, “Thanks for sharing the beautiful words. ❤️.”

Someone else shared, “The ocean, the water, sun and sand, a relaxing peace…along with smiles and laughter. I always think of it as a little slice of heaven. This book is my list as soon as I done with moving chaos. Thank you Jenny, always, for sharing your sweet thoughts.💓.” A different person posted, “Love this pic of y’all! And loved Theo of Golden— it’s one I’ll read over and over.”