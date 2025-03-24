After after more than six years as a television personality, Jenny Marrs still struggles with reading hurtful comments about herself. The Fixer to Fabulous star revealed that she came across an online thread with “some really hateful words written” about her recently.

“Reading through the thread, I went down a deep dark tunnel online of vile hatred,” she shared in an Instagram post. “I was shocked and so deeply hurt. I truly don’t understand how strangers could feel so passionately about things like my voice (I can’t change this), my paint choices (take a breath folks, it’s paint), my sarcastic jokes (I’m sorry, I’m sarcastic, I always have been and always will) and my parenting (I won’t even get into how hurtful and disgusting this line of reasoning was).”

The situation was so hurtful and frustrating for the HGTV star that she said she was “done” with life in the public eye. “I told [God] I quit. I’m done. I’m tired. I can’t make everyone happy and it’s not worth trying. They talked about MY KID, GOD. I am done,” she insisted.

However, when she opened her Bible Recap study and found a note with some encouraging words that “lifted [her] heart,” she added. She also shared a photo of the message on a green card, which said, “Y’all are brave, confident and loved for your witness in the world today! It’s so fun to see you use your voice to love others and share your testimony of Jesus in your family.”

Marrs revealed that the card and book were sent to her by a stranger with no return address. “The words she wrote and the study she gifted me have been a source of daily joy for the past couple of years. I’ve now gifted this same study countless times.”

The comments section of Marrs’ post was filled with supportive messages from fans who offered her more words of encouragement and urged her not to listen to the critics.

