Season 6 of Fixer to Fabulous is currently airing on HGTV, and Jenny Marrs gave fans an update about the show’s schedule via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 13.

The designer reposted design coordinator Tanja Heffner’s Story that read, “Season 6 that’s a wrap.” She also added her own message: “Today was our last day of shooting for Season 6!”

Jenny and her husband, Dave Marrs, made their HGTV debut with Season 1 of Fixer to Fabulous in 2019. The series features the couple renovating old houses for their clients.

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere, Dave and Jenny opened up to TV Insider about what to expect from the episodes. “This year we tried not to have too many giant projects, but we had 12 tornados hit our town in one night,” she shared. “It really impacted so many families across our community. With that, a lot of our projects changed. … The tornadoes coming through really changed the season for us as far as the scale of projects.”

They also dished on the buzzed-about “catio” that they designed for a client on a recent episode, with Dave sharing, “We are coming into the family’s story and what’s important to them. The catio is a prime example of that. The homeowner, her life’s mission is to foster and to help animals in need. Most people, myself included, would never think of adding something like that to my home. But it’s not my home. It was something that was important to her and impactful to her. We did it.”

However, when the episode aired, Jenny and Dave faced some criticism from fans who said that the area wasn’t designed correctly. “It was what Holly and Chris requested. Not a full Catio but a hybrid so that it’s considered square footage to increase the value of their home long term,” Jenny explained. She later added, “The conversations and planning that takes place cannot all be included or each episode would span an entire season. Just always assume what we do is ALWAYS based on what the homeowners ask for. It’s their home and we want them to be happy in it.”

Fixer to Fabulous, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV